QC rowers score clean sweep in Midwest Championships

Through all those months of the COVID-19 pandemic and the freezing winter, members of the Y Quad Cities junior rowing team weren’t just sitting around doing nothing.

Almost all of them kept up with their training as though nothing at all had happened.

They still got out on the backwaters of the Mississippi River individually while maintaining the proper amount of social distancing and many made use of rowing machines at home.

All of that hard work paid off over the weekend.

Competing for the first time in a year-and-a-half, the Quad-Cities team won every event it entered at the Midwest Rowing Championships on Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio.

The Y squad took 17 rowers to a regatta that included 484 boats from 36 club and high school programs. And it brought home 17 medals, 13 of them gold.

It was a display of dominance unprecedented even for a club that has been doing big things for a decade or more.