QC rowers score clean sweep in Midwest Championships

Through all those months of the COVID-19 pandemic and the freezing winter, members of the Y Quad Cities junior rowing team weren’t just sitting around doing nothing.
Almost all of them kept up with their training as though nothing at all had happened.
They still got out on the backwaters of the Mississippi River individually while maintaining the proper amount of social distancing and many made use of rowing machines at home.
All of that hard work paid off over the weekend.
Competing for the first time in a year-and-a-half, the Quad-Cities team won every event it entered at the Midwest Rowing Championships on Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio.
The Y squad took 17 rowers to a regatta that included 484 boats from 36 club and high school programs. And it brought home 17 medals, 13 of them gold.
It was a display of dominance unprecedented even for a club that has been doing big things for a decade or more.
“It’s pretty rare in a big team sport like rowing where everything comes together exactly the way you want it to,’’ admitted Dr. Peter Sharis, the long-time coach of the QC team. “Every event we contested we were able to win so it’s definitely kind of a historic weekend for the team.’’
Y Quad Cities won the Girls Sculling Team Points Trophy for the eighth consecutive year and won the boys trophy for the first time since 2015.
Sharis thought going in that his team had a chance to reach its previous high of 10 gold medals, set in 2018.
“But I certainly didn’t think we could sweep every event,’’ he said.
The list of Midwest champions was lengthy:
• Bettendorf High School junior Tristan Wakefield won the boys varsity single sculls with Pleasant Valley High School sophomore Nikhil Romaraju winning the silver medal. Ella Saunders, a senior at Iowa City Liberty High School, won the girls race by 27 seconds.
• PV sophomore Aden Anderson won gold in the boys under-17 single sculls and Sherrard High School sophomore Olivia Meskan won the girls race in a time that would have been good for second place in the varsity event. PV sophomore Erin Morley won the bronze medal.
• PV students William Sharis and Keval Wagher won gold in the boys varsity doubles and classmates Ava Satterfield and Elizabeth Tessen, won a close race in the girls. The bronze medal went to PV students Sophia Romaraju and Ela Ersan.
• Anderson and fellow PV sophomore Ryan Stender won the boys under-17 doubles and Morley teamed with PV sophomore Alexa Mueller to do the same in the girls.
• Anderson and Stender also won the boys second varsity doubles with PV students Liz Weber and Emma Wistuba winning the girls. The silver was won by Mueller and Sarah Brewer.
• The girls quartet of Satterfield, Meskan, Saunders, and Tessen cruised to victory by a 24-second margin in varsity quadruple sculls while Nikhil Romaraju, Sharis, Wakefield, and Wagher won the boys race by about two boat lengths.
• Sophia Romaraju, Weber, Wistuba and Ersan earned yet another girls gold medal, winning the second varsity quadruple sculls by 27 seconds.
Peter Sharis said he thought all that hardware was attributable to a combination of factors, including how his rowers dealt with the long layoff.
“Last year was kind of a lost year for most of the junior rowing teams and I think a lot of the other teams probably struggled to keep up the motivation and the ability to have effective training,’’ he said. “I honestly think being a smaller team probably helped in that respect.’’
Many of the top junior teams around the country have 40 to 60 rowers. The QC team has fewer than 30 and only 17 went to the Midwest Championships.
Some team members had their own rowing machines to use during the winter and many others leased them from the YMCA so they could continue training.
Sharis and his coaching staff also made use of countless Zoom sessions to keep the team members competitive and motivated.
They could only row in one-person boats last spring and summer because of social distancing, but Sharis thinks that helped many of his rowers develop their technical skills.
The doubles and quads teams were finally able to row together in camps in Florida during spring break and then the team benefited from unusually low water levels on the Mississippi this spring.
“We’re almost always dealing with some degree of flood stage in the spring and we can’t keep up the outdoor training with the team boats,’’ Sharis said. “So it was sort of a combination of the Florida camp and the ability to get out on the water every day here that we were able to get the team boats going and get the synchrony that’s necessary.’’
Next up for the team is the USRowing National Regatta in Sarasota, Fla., June 10-13. The Quad-Cities team has won the girls quad event the last six times the nationals have been held.