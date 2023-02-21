This past weekend the QCCA Expo Center hosted the annual hunting, fishing and outdoor adventure show for Quad-Citians and others who are excited about the outdoors. While the event itself was a success, the mission behind the Expo Center can sometimes be missed.

The QCCA’s charter for the building falls under the Quad Cities Conservation Alliance. The QCCA is a non-profit, volunteer-led, organization made up of five clubs that work together to focus on educating, promoting and actively participating in local conservation efforts throughout the Quad Cities. Those groups include the Moline Conservation Club, Quad City In-Fisherman, Rock Island Conservation Club, Fyre Lake Sportsman’s Club, and Mississippi Valley Muskies inc.

Each year the QCCA raises thousands of dollars to support conservation projects within the community by hosting events at their facility, the QCCA Expo Center. Funds raised during these events are distributed to local educational institutions, civic organizations, youth groups as well as city, state and federal agencies to support conservation programs and environmental education opportunities in a grant-style format. This is typically for organizations within 90 miles of the Quad-Cities.

“Since 1984, the QCCA has donated nearly $2,500,000 to local conservation efforts in the area,” stated Rob Junker, show organizer for the Expo Center.

Organizations such as this are unique across the country and are only created by dedicated conservation champions. In 1982, Mark Borkrem, of Fyre Lake, and Allan Haas, Davenport, had a conversation centered around conservation and its by-products. Both were members of local conservation clubs and felt that despite considerable individual efforts by their clubs and other dedicated sportsmen in the area, not enough was being done to support local conservation efforts. As a result of this initial conversation, a plan to band the local conservation clubs together and host an outdoor exhibition show was initiated. Representatives from the various clubs would work together to designate where proceeds would be donated for conservation efforts in the community.

Six years after the first QCCA Outdoor Show made its debut in the Zayre Store (formerly the Watch Tower Plaza Expo Building in Rock Island) the QCCA moved its event to a new exhibition hall at the former Rimco property in Rock Island.

In 1987, Jack White, operator of J.M. White Investigation Services of Rock Island, was managing the Rimco property for owner John “Jack” Titcomb, who was a descendant of the Weyerhaeuser lumber family, and used the property for the lumber industry. Mr. White and Mr. Titcomb would inform the group prior to the next show that they would donate the property, if the group was willing to continue their conservation efforts and maintain the facility for generations to come.

The group immediately became a 501©3 non-profit organization and Mr. Titcomb transferred ownership of the property to the newly created Quad City Conservation Alliance Inc. Today, the QCCA continues to own and operate the Rimco property as the QCCA Expo Center and donates thousands of dollars each year to local conservation efforts.

This grassroots conservation program only thrives because hundreds of members from the five clubs donate their time to work the exhibition shows each year. During these events, the club volunteers cover everything from selling tickets, serving food, maintaining the restrooms and even parking cars. Some events can attract more than 15,000 people over the four days.

The QCCA acquired another property, the QCCA Wetland Center, in 2013 from the Dowsett family for use as a conservation, research and education facility. Since acquiring the property, the QCCA has allowed many local civic organizations and educational groups to use the area for scientific studies and habitat development projects.