Quad-Cities hiking club turns 100

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Black Hawk Hiking Club conducts hikes weekly or bi-weekly at a variety of public and privately owned areas in and around the Quad-City region and takes pride in the fact that, in its 100 years of existence, it does not cancel events.

However, after 2,662 hikes all across the nation during the past century, that streak came to an end earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the question looms: When will the club restart?

The club's founder, John Hauberg, was born near Hillsdale, Ill., in 1869, and later earned his law degree from the University of Michigan in 1900. He practiced law locally, then became deeply involved in civic and church affairs.

He founded a boys fife, drum and bugle corps and took them on extended hiking trips. He then founded the Black Hawk Hiking Club in 1920. Under his guidance, club membership grew as it extended the range of outdoor activities from local hiking to overnight campouts and later to "big hikes" at more distant locations.

The club's objective has always been "the promotion of outdoor recreation in the form of hikes and outings, camping and canoeing, while encouraging the love of nature."