Quad-Cities hiking club turns 100

The Black Hawk Hiking Club conducts hikes weekly or bi-weekly at a variety of public and privately owned areas in and around the Quad-City region and takes pride in the fact that, in its 100 years of existence, it does not cancel events.
However, after 2,662 hikes all across the nation during the past century, that streak came to an end earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the question looms: When will the club restart?
The club's founder, John Hauberg, was born near Hillsdale, Ill., in 1869, and later earned his law degree from the University of Michigan in 1900. He practiced law locally, then became deeply involved in civic and church affairs.
He founded a boys fife, drum and bugle corps and took them on extended hiking trips. He then founded the Black Hawk Hiking Club in 1920. Under his guidance, club membership grew as it extended the range of outdoor activities from local hiking to overnight campouts and later to "big hikes" at more distant locations.
The club's objective has always been "the promotion of outdoor recreation in the form of hikes and outings, camping and canoeing, while encouraging the love of nature."
The first big hike’s destination was Starved Rock and the Indiana Sand Dunes. However, in 1920 the mode of transportation was one Pierce Arrow truck and one passenger car. Imagine 31 people riding in the back of the open truck from the Quad-Cities to these locations on roads that were less than ideal, especially when compared to today’s highways. The total cost to participate in 1920 was $12, about $154 in today’s money. Since that time though, the big hike locations have become easier to reach but just as much fun to explore.
Since Mr. Hauberg's death in 1954, a number of other dedicated people have carried on his legacy, keeping the club strong and active. While at the hospital in his last days, he made it known he wanted the hikes continue even if he could not be involved. His candid humor, even from the hospital, kept a cheerful mood as the club moved on without his leadership.
Membership is open to anyone after their third hike and upon payment of dues ($10 per individual and $20 per family of three or more). Guests are welcome to attend. Hikes and special events are planned by elected officers and directors. Members receive an annual bulletin with the location of each hike and special event.
All regular Saturday hikes begin promptly at 2:30 p.m., with most hikes lasting about two hours. Overnight events usually include multiple hikes over the two days, camping, and even meal duties during the weekend. The annual big hike is a week-long affair, with past destinations including Glacier National Forest, Mammoth Cave National Park, the Great Smoky Mountains and the Cumberland Gap.
Like any incorporated nonprofit organization, the group does meet once a year for an annual business meeting to review policies and issues, but the night is finished off with a potluck, showing that this is more of a family get-together than a business meeting.
If you would like to learn more about the Black Hawk Hiking Club and keep tabs on when it may be returning to action, check its website at www.blackhawkhikingclub.org or review its public Facebook site for the latest information. It is a great way to get out and see nature around the greater Quad-City area.
