Quad Cities In-Fishermen Club welcomes Illinois CPO

With the start of the new year, it is always important to get up to speed on the new rules and regulations for those who enjoy time in the outdoors.
Sam Zigler, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Officer, gave his time to explain many of the new regulations and give an update on the IL-DNR.
Much of the discussion was about the new Illinois laws and their applicability to the sportsmen and women around the Quad-Cities. Topics were about bobcats, boating, trailering and, as always, new gun laws that seemingly change annually in Illinois. One of the highlights of the night was his announcement that the department was looking to hire 25 more officers to help protect and maintain the natural resources around Illinois.
Another regulation that has been highly discussed and debated for many years has finally changed. Horsepower restrictions on state lakes have been removed. The new standard is that boats must maintain slow, no wake speeds. This restriction will now allow anyone to use their larger motors to operate on the lake without having to bring the small kicker motor. These discussions have been ongoing for well over a decade and are a welcome change for the users of state lakes.
Also, if you wear a life jacket that has a pull string or is an automatic deployment style, those must be worn at all times to count as a floatation device. Traditional life jackets will still count even if you are not wearing them, but the new, smaller style are only legal when worn.
The FOID bill signed in August is changing multiple things about your FOID card, beginning the first of this year.
FOID cards will no longer have expiration dates, the FOID and Conceal Carry Permits will be combined into one card starting next year, and several new options about fingerprinting and renewals are now available. The bill also requires universal background checks on all gun transactions starting Jan. 1, 2024 — even private transactions. Therefore, all transactions will have to go through a licensed FFL, including a hand-me-down family heirloom (think ahead about that).
In the meantime, all transactions between a buyer and seller in Illinois require both parties to keep their paperwork on the transaction for 20 years if conducted outside of a licensed FFL holder.
Finally, here is my annual reminder to Illinois sportsmen in regards to firearms and medical cannabis. This is quoted directly from the Illinois State Police website:
“To legally possess firearms or ammunition, Illinois residents must have a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, which is issued by the Illinois State Police to any qualified applicant.
"Please Note: If you possess an MML (Medical Marijuana License), are a caregiver pursuant to the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act, and/or otherwise use cannabis consistent with Illinois law, your FOID card or CCL (Conceal Carry License) will not be revoked nor will your application(s) denied. Medical Marijuana Licenses are state-issued and cannot result in the denial of any right or privilege. However, under Federal law, you are subject to restrictions that prohibit you from acquiring or possessing firearms and firearms ammunition. These restrictions are pursuant to the Gun Control Act of 1968, specifically 18 U.S.C. §922 and remain in effect until the revocation or relinquishment of your medical cannabis card or until one year after you last used cannabis, whichever is later.”
Therefore, do not falsify your federal forms, which every new gun transaction requires. The form directly states that state law legalizing drugs is not exempt from federal firearm rules. Be smart and do not mix the two.
