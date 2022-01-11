Quad Cities In-Fishermen Club welcomes Illinois CPO

With the start of the new year, it is always important to get up to speed on the new rules and regulations for those who enjoy time in the outdoors.

Sam Zigler, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Officer, gave his time to explain many of the new regulations and give an update on the IL-DNR.

Much of the discussion was about the new Illinois laws and their applicability to the sportsmen and women around the Quad-Cities. Topics were about bobcats, boating, trailering and, as always, new gun laws that seemingly change annually in Illinois. One of the highlights of the night was his announcement that the department was looking to hire 25 more officers to help protect and maintain the natural resources around Illinois.

Another regulation that has been highly discussed and debated for many years has finally changed. Horsepower restrictions on state lakes have been removed. The new standard is that boats must maintain slow, no wake speeds. This restriction will now allow anyone to use their larger motors to operate on the lake without having to bring the small kicker motor. These discussions have been ongoing for well over a decade and are a welcome change for the users of state lakes.