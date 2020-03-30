Quad Cities, Muscatine criteriums canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on a Memorial Day weekend tradition in the Quad-Cities region for this year.
The Kwik Star Criterium, Memorial Day races hosted by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club for more than 50 years, has been canceled for 2020.
The Melon City Criterium, traditionally held in Muscatine the day before cyclists challenge the course centered in the Village of East Davenport, and two days of competition in Burlington that typically open the holiday weekend have also been canceled for this year.
The decision was made jointly by the organizers of the events, collectively known as the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.
“It was a difficult decision, but it is right decision given the circumstances,’’ said Tom Schuler, race director of Kwik Star Criterium. “Our organizations worked together over the past couple of weeks to do the right thing. The feeling was that it needed to be a collaborative decision with all of the races.’’
USA Cycling, which sanctions each of the events, has currently suspended all of its races through May 3 and is considering moving that date deeper into its annual calendar.
Schuler said it is possible that the Iowa organizers made a decision that would likely have been made for them in upcoming weeks.
“Given what is going on around the country right now, we may not have a choice,’’ Schuler said.
John Harrington of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club said the Kwik Star Criterium is the organization’s largest event of the year.
Crowds typically estimated to be around 5,000 watch approximately 350 cyclists compete for cash prizes each year. A group of 125 volunteers help make the event work.
“It’s a great community tradition and while canceling for this year is something none of us wanted to see happen, it is the smart thing,’’ Harrington said. “Tom has done a good job of working together with the other groups and we’ll move on looking forward to Memorial Day in 2021.’’
Next year’s criterium in Davenport is scheduled for May 31 and will continue to be sponsored by KwikStar for at least the next two years.
“KwikStar has been a great partner for us and has agreed to extend their sponsorship an additional year through 2022,’’ Schuler said. “We’re extremely appreciative of their support and the support we’ve had from the entire community.’’
The Kwik Star Criterium has roots dating to 1965 when it was first run as Moline Criterium, an event that was held on Memorial Day for the first time in 1975. The races have changed locations over time, moving from Moline to Rock Island for a time before relocating to the Village of East Davenport in in 2014.
Harrington said the pandemic has impacted the Quad Cities Bicycle Club well beyond its marquee event.
“Our club hosts around 200 rides each year and so far, not one of them has been held as scheduled this spring,’’ Harrington said. “We’ve encouraged our club members to continue to get out and ride but to do so alone at this time. We all need to be smart about this.’’
