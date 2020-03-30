Quad Cities, Muscatine criteriums canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Given what is going on around the country right now, we may not have a choice,’’ Schuler said.

John Harrington of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club said the Kwik Star Criterium is the organization’s largest event of the year.

Crowds typically estimated to be around 5,000 watch approximately 350 cyclists compete for cash prizes each year. A group of 125 volunteers help make the event work.

“It’s a great community tradition and while canceling for this year is something none of us wanted to see happen, it is the smart thing,’’ Harrington said. “Tom has done a good job of working together with the other groups and we’ll move on looking forward to Memorial Day in 2021.’’

Next year’s criterium in Davenport is scheduled for May 31 and will continue to be sponsored by KwikStar for at least the next two years.

“KwikStar has been a great partner for us and has agreed to extend their sponsorship an additional year through 2022,’’ Schuler said. “We’re extremely appreciative of their support and the support we’ve had from the entire community.’’