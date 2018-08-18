Jay Foster knew there was something missing in the local radio lineup.
"There wasn't any local sports radio," Foster said. "There's so much talent in the Quad-Cities but outside of newspapers and the news, there wasn't a local show every single day."
Foster hopes to fill that void with his new show, "Don't Hassle Us, We're Local," debuting Monday at noon on ESPN Radio 93.5, part of Townsquare Media.
The show will run from noon to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and will be hosted by Foster, a Quad-Cities native, as well as Eric Sergesketter and Troy Gutknecht, both longtime area residents.
The trio have been running a daily podcast with the same title for the past year, something Foster was advised to start producing by local media and eventually they reached a deal with Townsquare Media to have the daily show.
Foster, a local business owner who use to teach at Davenport West High School, said the focus of the show will be on local sports, from the high school level to area colleges and universities. They'll also discuss the local minor league teams, as well as the surrounding teams in the major professional leagues.
They plan to bring on weekly guests to discuss those topics and the show will be streamed on Facebook Live and there will be a phone line, giving listeners the opportunity to call in and comment during the show.
"We want to highlight the people and the athletes and the coaches that are involved with sports in the Quad-Cities," Foster said. "Our whole tagline is 'It's your Quad-Cities sports talk radio,' so we're open to how our program is because if we get a recommendation and we think it's smart, we're going to change. We're not stuck in our ways, it's brand new."
So while they're eager to get the show started, Foster recognizes and welcomes the potential for change and advice that can come as the show finds its footing.
"We're not journalists. If anything, we're fans with a personality," Foster said. "It's not much anything that anyone sitting on a barstool couldn't do but we put the time into it and worked our craft and we listen to people and got to know the right people."