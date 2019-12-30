Nicholas Baer

After completing his college career as one of the most popular players in recent University of Iowa basketball history, the former Bettendorf High School star hoped to possibly catch on with a professional team overseas.

He ended up with something even better. He signed a free agent contract to play for Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate in the NBA’s G League.

Baer, who first arrived at Iowa as a walk-on, ended his college career on a high note. He led the Hawkeyes back to the NCAA tournament, became the first Iowa player to amass more than 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocked shots and 100 3-point field goals, and won the coveted Chris Street Award.

Brea Beal

Beal finished her high school basketball career at Rock Island last winter as the most decorated player in the history of Illinois girls basketball.

She was named the state’s Ms. Basketball and also the Gatorade Player of the Year for the third year in a row, finishing her senior season with averages of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists while leading the Rocks to a 30-2 record. She was ranked the No. 11 prospect in the country and became the first Quad-Cities player to participate in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game.

She since has gotten off to a strong start on her college career at South Carolina. She has started every game for the No. 5-ranked Gamecocks this season, averaging 6.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Harrison Bey-Buie

The elusive running back created a bit of a stir by transferring from Moline to Bettendorf during the summer, but he didn’t let that stop him from putting together one of the best seasons in the history of one of Iowa’s most prestigious high school football programs.

Bey-Buie became only the third Bulldogs player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season as he reeled off 2,034 yards and scored 32 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state honors. He scored at least one touchdown in all 12 games to help lead Bettendorf to the Class 4A semifinals, where the Bulldogs lost to West Des Moines Valley.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior currently is playing basketball for Bettendorf. He recently committed to continue his football career at Eastern Illinois.

Julien Broderson

Before last year, only six Iowa Quad-Cities wrestlers had won three state championships in their high school careers. Broderson became the seventh.

The Davenport Assumption 195-pounder completed the job with a 16-0 technical fall over Central Lyon’s Kolton Bus in the Class 2A state championship match. Broderson didn’t just win during his senior season. He dominated. He went the entire season without being taken down or reversed, compiling a 53-0 record and finishing his high school career with 112 consecutive victories. His final career record was 175-14.

He was named the Quad-City Times male athlete of the year for his efforts. He spent the summer putting the finishing touches on an outstanding high school baseball career and is now redshirting as a freshman at Iowa State.

D.J. Carton

The 6-foot-2 guard put the finishing touches on a record-breaking high school basketball career by leading Bettendorf to 21 victories, winning Iowa’s Gatorade player of the year award and sharing the Mr. Basketball award.

He averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to earn first-team all-state honors for the second consecutive year. He also set Bettendorf records for most points in a game (49 vs. Davenport West) and a career (1,198 points).

Rated the 33rd best prospect in the nation by Rivals.com, he has continued his career this season at Ohio State and has averaged 11.1 points and 2.7 assists through the first 12 games.

Dylan Frittelli

The John Deere Classic has a long history of having first-time winners on the PGA Tour and Frittelli helped perpetuate that legacy.

The 29-year-old South African became the 23rd first-time winner of the JDC with a two-stroke victory in July at TPC Deere Run. Frittelli shot a 64 in the final round to hold off Russell Henley, who registered the best final-round score in the history of the tournament with a 10-under 61.

Frittelli came into the JDC ranked 133rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, but he did not make a bogey in the final 44 holes of the tournament to walk away with the $1,080,000 first prize.

Jake Gervase

Gervase knew he wasn’t going to get selected in the National Football League draft last spring, but the former Davenport Assumption and University of Iowa player had a pretty good idea he would get a chance to make an NFL team. He has taken advantage of it.

Gervase, who battled his way into a starting safety job at Iowa after starting out as a walk-on, signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams and showed enough in preseason camp to land a spot on the Rams’ practice squad.

On Oct. 19, he was added to the team’s active roster and the next day he was on the field for the opening kickoff in a game against Atlanta. He has played in only one other game, but is likely to have an opportunity to work his way into more playing time with the Rams in seasons to come.

Ethan Happ

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former Rockridge High School star completed his college career at Wisconsin in March, but he left his handprints all over the Badgers’ record book.

Happ, who started all 139 games during his Wisconsin career, finished as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots, became the first Big Ten player in 35 years to finish with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds and was one of only six players ever to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assists.

As a senior, he not only made first team All-Big Ten for the third time but also was a consensus second-team All-American and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pete Newell Big Man Awards. Happ signed in July to play for Olympiacos of the Greek EuroLeague but is currently on loan to Vanoli Cremona in Italy.

Dave Heller

The long-time owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits dealt with multiple major challenges during the year.

First, a series of floods that caused his team to miss dozens of home dates early in the season. It was not able to play a home game until April 26, then after playing two games at Modern Woodmen Park, it was displaced by floodwater for another month, playing games at five different alternate sites. The Bandits still managed to win the first-half championship of the Midwest League’s Western Division and finish with a 79-57.

After the season, reports surfaced that the Bandits might be on a list of 42 minor-league franchises that could be contracted as part of a proposal by Major League Baseball to overhaul player development operations. Politicians at both the state and national level have voiced objections to the contraction plan and Heller has vowed that minor league baseball will stay in the Quad-Cities.

Joyciline Jepkosgei

The 25-year-old runner from Kenya had never been to the Quad-Cities, had never entered the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and had never run a marathon, let alone won one. But she checked all of those items off her list in the matter of a few months.

Jepkosgei won the women’s championship of the 45th annual Bix 7 in the seventh fastest time ever (36 minutes, 4 seconds) to hold off fellow Kenyan Vicoty Chepngeno by four seconds and Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia by seven seconds.

About three months later, Jepkosgei also ran her first marathon and won that, too, defeating four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon, missing the course record by only seven seconds.

Michelle Juehring

After training to replace a legend for several years, Juehring finally was handed the reins in late July. She became the race director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

The 52-year-old mother of two replaces Ed Froehlich, who retired after 40 years of building the annual jaunt through the Quad-Cities into one of the most popular road races in the country.

Juehring now oversees an event that involves three or four days of activities, 15,000 participants, 150 committees, 5,000 volunteers, elite runners from around the world and sometimes as many as 50,000 spectators. She described the challenge before her as “a labor of love.’’

Madison Keys

Despite struggling early in the year, the Rock Island native eventually managed to win two WTA tournaments, the fourth and fifth wins of her pro career, and finished the year as the 13th-ranked women’s singles player in the world.

After reuniting with former coach Juan Todero, Keys claimed the first WTA clay court championship of her career at the Charleston Open, defeating Caroline Wozniacki for the first time ever in the finals. She later defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova in the finals of the Cincinnati Open, notching the first Premier 5 title of her career.

That victory briefly moved the 24-year-old into the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in more than a year.

Carly King

The Davenport Assumption athlete capped an astonishingly successful high school career with stellar performances just a few weeks apart in the spring.

She won three championships in the Iowa state track meet — in the 100, 200 and sprint medley relay — and then was named captain of the all-tournament team in leading Assumption to its fourth straight state championship in soccer a few weeks later.

King, who is running track at Duke University, won 15 medals and six state titles in track during her high school career. She also scored 101 goals and was a part of four state championships in soccer.

T.J. Sikkema

The former Central DeWitt High School athlete had a tremendous junior season pitching for the University of Missouri baseball team, which elevated his stock considerably for the Major League Baseball draft in June.

The southpaw ended up being selected with the 38th overall pick by the New York Yankees, becoming the second highest draft choice ever from the Quad-Cities. (Former Alleman and University of Illinois pitcher Cody Sedlock went No. 27 in 2016.)

Sikkema went 7-4 with a 1.32 earned-run average (third best in the nation) while earning second-team All-American honors at Missouri. He then compiled a 0.84 ERA with 13 strikeouts and only one walk in four games with the Staten Island Yankees of the New York-Pennsylvania League. He currently is ranked as the 16th best prospect in the Yankees’ farm system.

Joe Wieskamp

Expectations were high for the former Muscatine High School star as he embarked on his college basketball career at the University of Iowa, and Wieskamp didn’t disappoint.

The 6-6 forward averaged 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and was second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (42.4) to make the league’s all-freshman team and help the Hawkeyes to a 23-12 record. Among the highlights was a 71-69 victory over Rutgers in which Wieskamp banked in a game-winning 3-point field from the left corner at the buzzer.

Wieskamp has continued to star for the Hawkeyes in the early stages of this season, averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds through the first 12 games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.