Quad-City Irish Rugby Club opens it season Saturday at Davenport's Centennial Park

The Quad-City Irish Rugby Club opens its season this weekend with matches for both the men’s and women’s senior divisions.
The matches will be played at Davenport’s Centennial Park located along River Drive at Marquette Street.
The matches begin at 11 a.m. with the Q-C Irish women’s team playing the Palmer women’s team. At noon, the QC Irish women’s team will play the Des Moines Nemesis. At 1 p.m. the Palmer women play the Des Moines Nemesis, and at 2 p.m. the Q-C Irish men’s team will play the Des Moines men’s team.
The Quad-City Irish men’s team’s home schedule at Centennial Park is: 3 p.m. Sept. 11 versus Bremer County; 1 p.m. Oct. 2 versus Clinton; 3 p.m. Oct. 23 versus Iowa City. There are four away games: Northeast Iowa on Sept. 4; Iowa Falls on Sept. 16; West Des Moines on Sept. 25; and Cedar Rapids on Oct. 16.
The Iowa champion will play the Minnesota champion on Oct. 30. The conference championship will be played Nov. 6, and the Midwest championship will be played Nov. 13.
The Quad-City women’s team will play the University of Iowa at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9; the Yorkville Chiefs at 1 p.m. Oct. 2; the Des Moines Nemesis at 8 p.m. Oct. 15; and, the University of Iowa at 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Quad-City men’s team competes in Division 3 with the Iowa Union during the fall season.
The women’s team is new this fall and is continuing to develop a schedule with the Iowa Union.
For more information or to join a team, go to www.quadcityrugby.com, or contact Craig Air at 309-314-3560.