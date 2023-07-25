In 2010, Lisa Koll, a recently graduated Iowa State University running star, came to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 for the first time and surprised many by winning the women’s U.S. national championship for 7 miles.

Annie Frisbie would like nothing more than to duplicate what Koll did 13 years ago.

Frisbie, who completed her college career with the Cyclones in 2019, is entered in the 49th annual running of the QCTimes Bix 7 on Saturday, and she’s hoping that, like Koll, she will enjoy a little bit of added crowd support because of her Iowa connection.

"It’s always nice to have that because you feel like more people are rooting for you," Frisbie said. "You always want to hear your name being cheered."

There actually were supposed to be two ex-Cyclones in the QCTimes Bix 7 field. Cailie Logue, who just finished her college career last month with 13 Big 12 championships and six All-American designations, also was expected to run in Davenport, but she had to withdraw because of a bout with pneumonia.

Frisbie, whose ISU career overlapped for two years with Logue, didn’t have quite as celebrated a college career as her friend, but she has made a name for herself since then on the U.S. road running circuit.

She really opened some eyes in her very first attempt at running a marathon in 2021. She was leading the field at the halfway point of the prestigious New York Marathon and had observers scrambling to learn more about this little redhaired girl with the dark glasses who was smoking much more experienced runners.

"It was my first marathon, and it went a lot better than me and my coach were thinking it was going to go," Frisbie admitted. "It was a real nice surprise."

She eventually finished seventh, but her time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, 13 seconds was the fourth-best marathon debut time ever by an American woman. It also was the fourth fastest ever by an American in the NYC event.

Frisbie wasn’t a complete unknown at that point. She already had recorded top-six finishes in the USA Track & Field 6k, 10k and 10-mile championships earlier that year.

But before her big breakthrough in New York, she did not have an agent or any sponsorships and was working 40 hours a week as a graphic designer in order to make ends meet. She now has an agent (Howie Management) and a shoe sponsor (Puma), and has been able to scale back her work schedule, giving her even more time to pursue her running dreams.

"I definitely think it helps a lot, especially just having a shoe sponsor and an agent that are really on your team," Frisbie said. "I think having more people in your corner can only help you. I’ve definitely noticed that for myself. It’s been a great last few years with those two."

The 26-year-old followed her strong 2021 season with an even better 2022, placing second in the USATF 10-mile championships as well as taking third in the 10k, fourth in the 20k and sixth in the 15k. This year, she placed fifth in the USATF 15k.

"After college, I’ve just enjoyed the road scene so much better than I enjoyed track in the past," Frisbie said, "and I think that is kind of what naturally has led me to longer distances."

Despite being from River Falls, Wisconsin, attending college in Iowa and training and living in Hopkins, Minnesota, with Minnesota Distance Elite, she never has run the QCTimes Bix 7.

She has heard plenty about the race, however, from others on the pro running circuit and from her boyfriend, Dhru Patel, who was 12th in the QCTimes Bix 7 in 2019 and 15th in 2018.

"It seems like a super fun one, and a lot of people have hyped it up," Frisbie said.

After Saturday, she plans to run in the USATF 20k championships in New Haven, Connecticut, then do a fall marathon before entering the U.S. Olympic marathon trials on Feb. 3 in Orlando, Florida.

"That’s the big thing that I have my sights set on, and everything is sort of building backwards from that … ," she said. “I’ll be going there with the goal of being in the top three, just like everyone else, and making the Olympic team."