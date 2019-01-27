KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A third-period flurry wasn't enough for the Quad City Storm on Saturday night.
The Storm scored three goals in the final period, but allowed two and fell 4-3 to the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The loss is the fifth straight for the Storm.
The Storm fell behind 1-0 on a goal from Bryce Nielsen at the 5-minute, 52-second mark of the first period, then surrendered a goal to Marcus Ortiz at 2:22 in the second period to trail 2-0 after 40 minutes.
Shane Bennett put the Storm on the board at 3:30 in the third period, then a scoring show broke out in the final 10 minutes.
Lucas Bombardier scored a power-play goal at 12:06 to give Knoxville a 3-1 lead, followed by a goal from Austin Hervey at 13:22 to cut the score to 3-2.
Nielsen added his second goal of the game at 15:16, then Sean Kacerosky answered 36 seconds later to cut the score to 4-3.
A tripping penalty on Mitchell Mueller in the final minute prevented the Storm from gaining an extra attacker and they couldn't find the equalizer.
Jason Pawloski made 31 saves for the Ice Bears while Ryan Mulder made 34 saves in his first game back with the Storm since being reacquired by the team Friday.
Mulder also added an assist while Hervey and Kacerosky each had a goal and an assist for the Storm.
The Storm look to snap their losing streak Friday when they travel to face the Huntsville Havoc.