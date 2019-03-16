FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Quad-City Storm needed every bit of their five power play chances Saturday night.
Each time Fayetteville crept within one, the Storm had an answer.
Michael Casale, Shane Bennett and Ben Boukal converted goals with the man advantage that ignited Quad-City to a 7-6 triumph over the Marksmen at the Crown Coliseum.
It's the highest scoring output the Storm have had this season, aided by five first period goals, also the highest in a single frame.
The contest nearly went to overtime.
Brian Bowen scored on the power play with 30 seconds left that trimmed the Fayetteville deficit down to a goal, but Ryan Mulder held strong in net, collecting 35 saves for his second win in a Storm jersey.
Early on, the game was eerily similar to Friday night as Fayetteville's Brandon McMartin scored the first goal of the evening for the second straight game at 1:45.
The Storm didn't allow their opponent to jump all over them again.
John Scully buried his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 5:16 to tie the game at one. Six minutes later, Dean Yakura broke the tie off a pass from Phil Bronner before Bennett scored his first goal of the night at 12:54 to make it 3-1 Storm.
Casale's power play goal came at 13:42, 22 seconds after the Marksmen cut the Storm's lead to one, and Bennett brought it back to a pair of goals at the 18:56 mark after Tyler Palmer made it 4-3.
Eight goals were scored in the opening 20 minutes.
Stephen Gaul gave the Storm a 6-3 lead at 2:12 before Fayettesville began to mount a comeback.
McMartin and Max Cook scored 5 1/2 minutes apart to turn their three-goal deficit back down to one.
Boukal's power play goal at 17:55 put margin back up to two.
Yakura tallied four points for the Storm, and Bennett's two goals puts him at 12 with Q-C and 15 total.