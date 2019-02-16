Coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since Jan. 4, the Quad-City Storm looked to keep a good thing going Saturday night.
Welcoming the Birmingham Bulls to the TaxSlayer Center for the first of two weekend games, the Storm hoped to keep inching their way up the SPHL standings against the league's second-place squad. For the second straight night, Quad-City found itself having to work overtime.
Unlike Friday evening, though, the outcome would be different for the Storm. Just over two minutes into the extra session, Birmingham's Josh Harris beat goaltender Ryan Mulder for the deciding tally as the Bulls prevailed 5-4.
“I thought the first period we were really sluggish, which is not our character,” said Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny, whose club falls to 11-22-4. “The second and third periods, we turned it out, but then there was an unfortunate bounce in overtime.”
Quad-City will have a chance to build on the positive aspects of Saturday night's game when it hosts the Bulls (28-10-2) in a return match this afternoon at 2 p.m.
“They're a good team; they're second in the league for a reason,” Pszenyczny said. “We've got to be prepared from the drop, play solid for the first 20 minutes and go from there.”
Nearly four minutes into the third period, the Storm took their first lead of the game at 4-3 when center Dean Yakura scored his second goal of the season off feeds from Ben Boukal and Shane Bennett. However, the Bulls tallied the equalizer less than two minutes later on Justin Larson's second goal of the night.
After gaining some momentum late in the first period after the Bulls dominated the early part of play to go up by two, the Storm broke into the scoring column just over four minutes into the second when right wing Stephen Gaul scored his first goal of the season, with Michael Casale and Ben Boukal assisting to bring QC within 2-1.
Twenty seconds later, though, Birmingham's Shane Topf answered back to give the Bulls their two-goal advantage back. Before the second period was over, though, a flurry of action with just over five minutes on the clock would enable the Storm to draw even.
First, Storm left wing John Scully found the back of the net for his 10th goal of the season to close the gap to 3-2, assisted by Tommy Tsicos and Cody Walsh.
Then, following a quick but spirited scrap between Casale and the Bulls' Nick Owen, Storm left wing Vincent Beaudry beat Birmingham goalie Sebastian Andersson off a feed from Yakura with 5:07 on the clock for his second of the season, forging a 3-3 tie.
“Casale really helped us out, with a big fight there,” Pszenyczny said. “But, it can't just be a handful of guys every night. It's got to be a full team effort.”
Throughout the opening half of the opening period, Birmingham kept the action predominantly in the QC zone, getting 11 shots on net in the first 10 minutes to just two by the Storm, but Mulder was equal to the task, turning away all shots and helping the hosts to kill off an early penalty.
“`Mulds' played exceptionally well tonight,” said Pszenyczny. “I thought if we could've played well in front of him, he wouldn't have had to make so many big saves. Goaltending hasn't been so much a problem for us as the five guys in front.”
However, the Bulls broke through with 6:27 left in the first on defenseman Caleb Apperson's fifth goal of the season, with Taylor Dickin and Larson setting him up. Following a QC bench minor for too many men on the ice with 2:59 left in the period, it was Larson finding the back of the net for his 14th, assisted by Dickin and Craig Simchuk.
In the second half of the opening 20 minutes, the Storm generated some offensive opportunities of their own, outshooting the Bulls 7-6 over the final 10 minutes, but Andersson was able to keep Birmingham up 2-0 after one.