In a game that featured 19 penalties, the Quad-City Storm had plenty of opportunities to shake off their early season power play drought.
Unfortunately for the Storm, not only did they fail to score on the power play, they gave up two short-handed goals in a 6-4 loss to the Birmingham Bulls.
The teams went back and forth in a game that featured four ties and five lead changes, most coming in a first period that saw each team tally three goals.
Matt Fuller's second power play goal of the night with less than seven minutes left proved to be the winner for the Bulls. Austin Daae capped the Birmingham victory with a goal three minutes later, the sixth surrendered by Storm goalie Peter Di Salvo, who totaled 31 saves on the night.
The Storm, who entered the third leading 4-3, were outshot 15-6 in the final period.
The loss drops the Storm to 1-2-1 on the season.
Quad-City's 0-8 mark on the power play leaves it 0-22 on the season.
Fuller got the first-period flurry of goals going just 1:21 in.
Quad-City bounced back three minutes later as Shane Bennett scored off assists from Kristaps Nimanis and Mathias Ahman.
Joseph Widmar gave the Storm their first lead of the game, 2-1, off assists from John Schiavo and Ahman at 10:24 into the first period.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Birmingham's Matt Fuller scored a power play goal less than two minutes later and Shaquille Merasty quickly followed with the first of Birmingham's two short-handed goals to give the Bulls a 3-2 lead.
Quad-City's Cody Walsh tied it up and capped the wild first period with a goal off assists from Dalton Mills and Widmar.
Mills put Quad-City ahead with less than three minutes left in the second period off assists from Tommy Tsicos and Taylor Price. It was the last of the four goals allowed by Bulls goalie Carsen Chubak, how was pulled after totaling 25 saves on 29 shots through two periods.
Once again, the Storm's power play troubles reared their ugly head early in the third period as Kasey Kulczycki scored the Bulls' second short-handed goal of the night to tie the game 4-4.