The Quad-City Storm entered Saturday's game looking to get the franchise's first win over the Birmingham Bulls.
Birmingham goaltender Artt Brey made sure that didn't happen.
Brey stopped all 39 shots the Storm threw at him and Birmingham finished off its second straight win against the Storm 3-0.
The loss drops the Storm to 1-3-1 on the season and 0-5-2 against the Bulls in the franchise's two-season history.
Quad-City outshot Birmingham 39-31, but the Bulls had better luck against Q-C goalie Ryan Mulder.
After a scoreless first period, the Bulls struck first 2:56 into the second as Shaquille Merasty found the back of the net off assists from Canon Pieper and Cole Golka.
With less than a minute left in the second, Jacob Barber beat Mulder to make it 2-0 Bulls off assists from Mike Davis and Josh Harris.
Davis capped the scoring with a goal off assists from Barber and Harris with about two minutes left in the third period.
The shutout also extended Quad-City's power play woes. The Storm are now 0-27 on the power play after an 0-5 showing Saturday. Birmingham also came up empty on its three power play opportunities.
The Storm return to action Friday at Evansville, which is 1-4 on the season.