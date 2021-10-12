Quick tips to winterizing your boat

If you are like me and still enjoy the smell of two-stroke motor smoke in the morning when you fire up your boat engine, then you probably have a motor manufactured before 2008 or so. As the temperatures get colder and you decide to put it away for the year, there are a couple quick things you can do now to minimize issues in the spring.
First, prep your fuel and fuel line while out on your last trip for the year. I find it is easiest to stabilize my fuel when I go out for the last trip of the year. This makes sure I get those stabilized fuels throughout the fuel system, including inside the motor.
I also like to disconnect the fuel line from the tank or motor while I load the last time, allowing that fuel to be used up, keeping my fuel lines clean and clear in the spring.
An additional tip — try not to use any ethanol-treated fuels in those last tanks of fuel. Ethanol tends to accumulate water and can be hard on fuel lines when it sits. Spend the extra money on that last tank of fuel and get the alcohol-free gas. If you cannot, there are a couple inexpensive additives you can use to eliminate that potential problem.
Second, get all the water out of the boat, that includes all the pumps, livewells and, if equipped, your water pressure line and gauge. Water is your worst enemy during the winter. The freezing and thawing can cause extensive damage throughout. Simply blowing out the lines with your mouth can save you hundreds of dollars and a lot of grief, particularly on a water pressure line. That is the one I seem to forget!
Next, pull the prop and check for any seal damage or fishing line wrapping. While doing that, fog your spark plugs and cylinders. Fogging will keep your ignition components rust free and running smoothly in the spring. While you have the prop off, consider changing the lower unit oil. Any water that may have gotten into the lower unit can cause damage to those gears in the long run.
Finally, try to make it inhospitable for mice in your boat. That is much easier to say than to do. I store my boat in a shed and have yet to find the perfect technique or recipe. I have used moth balls, dryer sheets, lemon, garlic and an assortment of commercial products, some working better than others. None have worked perfectly. Ultimately, aggressive use of mouse traps has worked the best in combination with the deterrents. I also like to take out anything they can chew on, including rods and tackle. Bringing those items inside the house will also keep moisture from condensing and rusting your gear. Life jackets can all be hung up, keeping mold or mildew from accumulating.
If all else fails, take your watercraft to one of our area boat dealers and they can perform these services for you. We are blessed to have several exceptional dealers in the Quad-Cities. They can also give your boat and motor a look over, as boats are not cheap items. Prices for anything that will float have skyrocketed the past two years, so take care of your investment.
Nearly all of these tips can be completed in 30 minutes.
I'm not wanting to sound like your mother, but an ounce of prevention in the fall is worth a pound of cure in the spring. Winterize that boat and motor now so that your spring fishing is not delayed.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com