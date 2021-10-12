Quick tips to winterizing your boat

If you are like me and still enjoy the smell of two-stroke motor smoke in the morning when you fire up your boat engine, then you probably have a motor manufactured before 2008 or so. As the temperatures get colder and you decide to put it away for the year, there are a couple quick things you can do now to minimize issues in the spring.

First, prep your fuel and fuel line while out on your last trip for the year. I find it is easiest to stabilize my fuel when I go out for the last trip of the year. This makes sure I get those stabilized fuels throughout the fuel system, including inside the motor.

I also like to disconnect the fuel line from the tank or motor while I load the last time, allowing that fuel to be used up, keeping my fuel lines clean and clear in the spring.

An additional tip — try not to use any ethanol-treated fuels in those last tanks of fuel. Ethanol tends to accumulate water and can be hard on fuel lines when it sits. Spend the extra money on that last tank of fuel and get the alcohol-free gas. If you cannot, there are a couple inexpensive additives you can use to eliminate that potential problem.