Racing a family affair for Omaha husband-and-wife duo

It is only fitting that when Tiffany Kelly met her future husband Justin, high octane was literally the catalyst.

"We met at a gas station, and we were both on motorcycles," she said. "We were like, 'Hey, want to ride?' I was racing motorcycles when we met, and our relationship started through racing."

Eventually, the Omaha, Neb., couple took to racing karts together, a sport that the 33-year-old Justin Kelly had a deeper background in before introducing his 37-year-old wife to it.

"He got me into racing karts, and we've been racing together the last seven years," said Tiffany Kelly, who has been married to Justin for six years; the pair have been in a relationship for nine years.

"He started when he was seven years old, so he has more of a background in karts. He's the one who helps me with everything. I'm definitely more comfortable (racing karts), but I still say you can learn something new each time."

This weekend, the Kellys are making their first appearance in downtown Rock Island at the 27th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, competing in the King of the Streets shifter class event.

"We ran in the park (South Park) at Quincy, and we heard people talking about this event," Justin Kelly said. "When we heard about it, we did a bit of research and made the trip."

During Saturday's qualifying and heat races, the Kellys found themselves battling to get accustomed to the Rock Island Grand Prix's challenging street course. Justin Kelly finished eighth in the qualifying and heat races, with Tiffany placing ninth in both.

"We're trying to get to grips with the track," Justin said. "It's very difficult. One little mistake, and you're in the barrier."

"Of course, we're into the shifter class, which is the pinnacle of karting," Tiffany Kelly added.

In addition to racing karts, the couple have also raced in cars. Justin Kelly raced in karts for 15 years before making the switch to cars. Eventually, they switched to racing karts together and have been doing so for the past seven years.

"We still have our cars (a Honda S2000 and a Scion FRS), but now we've switched over to this," he said. "We've gotten kind of hooked on it, and it's going well."

While he was the one who got his wife involved with karting, Justin is quick to admit that now, he would not be doing this without her at his side.

"I wouldn't do this by myself," he said. "Her and I will travel together, no matter however far we have to go."

For her part, Tiffany states that it is because of her husband that she competes.

"For me, I only race because he's racing," she said. "We come as a package deal. It's always been that way."

Competing as a married couple in the same event is something they have found to be unique at the various events they participate in.

"We definitely stand out," Tiffany said. "We've met a few couples at races, but usually when the man races, the wife is super-supportive, or when the woman races, the husband is super-supportive."

The Kellys are making their debut Rock Island appearance with a lighter-than-planned pit crew, which includes Justin's younger brother. Several people that had planned to make the trip to the Quad Cities wound up having to back out.

But after this first experience in downtown Rock Island, Justin foresees the two of them and their crew making a return trip next year and in the years to come.

"Oh yeah, sure," he said. "I'm sure we'll make it back next year. Our goal is to come back here for the next several years with more people."