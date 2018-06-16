Josh Madsen hadn’t felt the thrill of victory at the Quad-Cities Triathlon, finishing second in 2016 and missing the race a year ago because of an illness.
Joanna Hall already knew the feeling of triumph, winning last year by more than five minutes, despite having given birth five months earlier and having to adjust her training schedule around raising her newborn son.
On a hot and humid Saturday morning, Madsen got his win and Hall dropped her time.
Going hard in the swim and bike gave Madsen plenty of cushion to win the men’s overall race wire-to-wire while Hall held off runner-up Elaina Biechler to take the women’s overall race for the second straight year in the 19th running of the Q-C Triathlon at West Lake Park.
“It’s really humbling,” Hall said. “I knew if I held steady and strong that I was going to hold her off.”
In greater shape physically and mentally, Hall used a 40 minute, 10 second bike run — fastest of the 159 women competing — to make up for a swim time of 10 minutes and coming out of the water in 15th place.
The 37-year-old feels the most comfortable on the bike.
“I’m a pretty good female cyclist,” Hall said. “I get through the swim, get to the bike, and I can mentally shut down and focus on my breathing.
“I passed eight or nine women on the bike.”
Despite finishing the 5 kilometer run in over 22 minutes, the Coralville, Iowa, native crossed the finish line in first, topping Biechler by less than a minute.
All three facets plus the overall finish time were faster than a year ago
“I felt way better,” Hall said.
Madsen was catapulted to the front with a swim time of 8 minutes, 4 seconds and a bike of 35 minutes, 37 seconds, which was the fastest in each area among all 236 male competitors.
Going out hard was the strategy the 42-year old used in his runner-up finish two years ago, and he duplicated it on Saturday.
“I know I have to go out in the swim and bike and just bury everyone and hang on for dear life,” Madsen said. “Of the three events, my weakest is running.”
Knowing that, the North Liberty, Iowa, resident finished the running portion in under 20 minutes but waited at the finish line for a few minutes to see if his time would hold pat as the one to beat.
Former champion and LeClaire resident Jeff Paul had the quickest run in 18:48, but it wasn’t enough to get past Madsen. Paul finished in second place.
After competing in an Ironman triathlon a couple months ago, Madsen felt very accomplished afterwards.
“I laid it all out there,” he said. “I know there’s two, three, five guys after that run a lot faster than I do. I knew it was a couple of minutes, and I knew anything could happen.”
Maddie Swick was announced as the first person to receive the perseverance award, given to a triathlete who has overcome an obstacle to still compete.
Swick’s roadblock was a leg injury that got so bad she couldn’t lift it off the ground. After a year of physical therapy, the 13-year-old ran in 1 hour, 49 minutes and 32 seconds to place second in the 15-and-under age group.
“I came a long way,” Swick said. “I’d go from times I’d be fine and then I’d get back into it, and I’d go down again.
“It was a long process.”
Bettendorf graduate Trinity Borland placed 14th overall in the women’s field with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 37 seconds.
Davenport’s Kelly Kersten and Sarah Doneth of Bettendorf were the fastest male and female local participants. Doneth placed fourth in the women’s overall race while Kersten finished seventh on the men’s side.