Remembering Tommy Skarlis and his impact to the Quad-Cities

Another example of his demeanor came a couple years ago at ICAST Expo in Orlando. I ran into Skarlis on the exhibition floor and he was no different than if we were back at the QCCA in Rock Island. He was always working hard for his sponsors and answering questions with a giant smile on his face.

He would attend the QCCA Outdoor Show and give seminars, all the while in significant pain as he recovered from a broken neck. Even this spring, while in a wheelchair and beat-up from the cancer treatments, he came to support the show and see old friends with all the energy he had.

I spoke with Groene, who knew him better than I as they spent a fair bit of time together when the pro walleye circuit began coming to the Quad-Cities. I asked him what others anglers should know about Tommy.

“The only thing I’d like to add is the absolute genuineness and honesty of his character, evidenced by the legions of friends across the U.S., the strong group of fellow competitors and the faithfulness of his many sponsors, all of which stayed with him, both when he broke his neck falling out of a deer stand and most recently, when his cancer was diagnosed,” said Groene.