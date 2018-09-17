The sport of boxing and casinos long ago became very amicable partners.
Many of the biggest events in the sport are held at gambling facilities in Las Vegas and other places around the world.
It will happen for the first time in the Quad-Cities next month.
The Rhythm City Casino Resort events center in Davenport will be the site of “All In,’’ a fight card featuring several prominent local boxers, on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The event is being promoted by Hola America, Alien Boi Boxing and Calkins Sports Productions.
“We’re going to do it on kind of a trial basis to see how it works out …’’ said Clint Calkins, who has promoted fights in the Quad-Cities for several years.
Most of those fight cards have been at Danceland Ballroom, an antiquated facility in downtown Davenport in which spectators are required to climb three flights of steps. Calkins and his partners also have held events at the Col Ballroom and more recently at the Davenport RiverCenter.
“We just wanted to try to get a different atmosphere,’’ Calkins said. “We always wanted to try to do a casino show but we didn’t have any takers who were interested. We hooked up with the Hola America newspaper and they had connections with Rhythm City so we got together with them and did a presentation. They were interested so it went from there.’’
Calkins was quick to point out that this is not like most of the big boxing events in Vegas in which the casino makes a major financial investment.
“It’s primarily their event,’’ said Ryan Lounsbury, the director of marketing for Rhythm City. “We’re just providing the venue.’’
Lounsbury said it will be the first real sports event to be held at Rhythm City, which opened its new $110 million facility two years ago. There was an esports event there last fall but mostly the facility has been used for concerts, weddings and conventions.
Calkins said the facility will be similar to the RiverCenter with a slightly lower ceiling.
Lounsbury said the events center can accommodate as many as 2,200 people for certain types of events but it has a seating capacity of 1,600 for most concerts.
The promoters are anticipating a crowd of 800 to 1,000 people for the show.
Exact matchups have not been set but Calkins said the card will include Moline’s Limberth Ponce (15-3), former East Moline resident Joe Perez (12-3-1), East Moline’s Gilbert Venegas Jr. (10-0), Davenport’s Shawn West (1-0) and Rock Island’s Eddie Hamilton (3-0).
He said he hopes this can lead to something bigger down the road, possibly a fight card in which a nationally prominent boxer is brought in to take on one of those local favorites.
Lounsbury said he also would love to do more boxing at Rhythm City in the future.
“Absolutely,’’ he said. “If we have success with this event, we certainly would continue to work with this team and put out more of this type of product.’’