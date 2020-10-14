Ridgewood takes girls LTC cross country title

The success that Anderson has had in her first year came as a huge surprise to everyone, including herself.

"I wasn't expecting to do this well," Anderson said. "This is my first time doing cross country. I run the mile for track and did this to keep in shape, but now I love it."

Titans coach Creston Fenn told his athletes before the race he wanted to see how they fought through adversity, something that they are used to in this COVID-altered season.

"Being with them all season I can tell when they have good races, regardless of what the times say," Fenn said. "It wasn't the type of day to get personal bests, but I wanted to make sure they wouldn't give up during the tough times."

"I wanted Kennedy to try and shoot for the conference record today, but it wasn't in the cards. The record is somewhere around 18 minutes, 30 seconds, and she had a time at Elmwood of 18 minutes, 53 seconds. She's so coachable and has so much to give to the team."

Other local medalists (top 10 finishers) included A-W's Danielle Johnson (7th, 22:08) and Mercer County's Maddie Hofmann (8th, 22:09).