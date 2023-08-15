The River Bandits are once again mired in a slump. Despite opening Tuesday night’s game to an early 3-1 fifth inning lead, Quad Cities lost its fourth game in the past five, a 10-4 drubbing to the Beloit Sky Carp at Modern Woodmen Park.

The aptly-named left fielder River Town started the Quad City scoring with a solo shot — his third home run of the season — down the right field line in the bottom of the first inning. The River Bandits added another two more following a Sky Carp fielding error and an ensuing single by River Bandits catcher Jack Alexander. First baseman Kale Emshoff hit his eighth home run of the season to put the River Bandits ahead 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

That was the last time the River Bandits held the lead on Tuesday, as the bullpen imploded and allowed eight unanswered runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings. Two Sky Carp home runs, two doubles and a wild pitch later, and what was a 4-2 lead quickly became a 10-4 deficit heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

River Bandits relief pitcher Wander Arias pitched two innings but gave up four earned runs — including three home runs — and walked one batter. Anthony Simonelli, who entered in the top of the eighth inning to replace Arias, gave up five more runs while recording no outs in the frame.

The River Bandits (15-28) continue to fall further down in last place of the Midwest division. The Sky Carp (21-22) are now just a half-game back of .500 and 4.5 games back of the second-place Peoria Chiefs, as they fight for one of the coveted playoff spots with 23 games left in the season.

The River Bandits and Sky Carp resume their third of six games in the series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Modern Woodmen Park.