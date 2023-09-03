The River Bandits held a 13-4 edge in hits, but it was not enough on the scoreboard as Peoria won the final game of the season at Modern Woodmen Park 7-4 on Sunday night.

A crowd of 4,066 saw five Quad City pitchers walk 15 batters in the 3-hour, 4-minute game, dropping the home team to 54-72 on the season. Peoria improved to 68-58 in Class A Midwest League action.

Shervyen Newton homered for the second game in a row for the River Bandits. Newton went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Dustin Dickerson had three hits for QC. Carter Jensen and Justin Johnson added two each for the River Bandits, who close the season with six straight games in Fort Bend against the Cubs beginning on Tuesday.

Starter Luinder Avila walked eight batters in 4 1/3 innings but allowed just one unearned run. Parker Harm, the second QC pitcher, was charged with three runs, all reached on walks, to take the loss.

Max Rajcic went five innings to get the win for the Chiefs, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.

Alex Iadsernia tripled and had four RBIs for the Chiefs. Brody Moore added two hits.