The Quad Cities were reeling after their eight-game slide on the road. The River Bandits came back home on Tuesday and finally had a dominant, all-around performance, defeating the Cedar Rapids Kernels 7-0.

Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret (2-for-4) was the hero, hitting two home runs — a three-run blast in the first inning and a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth inning, his 15th and 16th of the season.

The River Bandits started hot at the plate, opening a 4-0 second-inning lead. Recently promoted outfielder Jean Ramirez (0-for-4, but two runs scored) reached first on an error by starting pitcher Zebby Matthews (3-2) in the opening frame, and fellow outfielder River Town (1-for-4) walked after six pitches. Matthews then balked, allowing both runners to advance a base. Negret unloaded the bases just two pitches later against Matthews.

The initial four runs were the most the River Bandits had scored since their 6-5 loss to the Peoria Chiefs last Wednesday.

After allowing six or more runs in five of the past eight games (all losses), the River Bandits had one of their best pitching performances of the season. The four Quad Cities pitchers — starter Rylan Kaufman and relievers Eric Cerantola, Ben Wereski and Anthony Simonelli — combined for nine scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 Kernels’ batters in the win.

The River Bandits managed this blowout victory despite a litany of transactions over the past 48 hours. Outfielders Gavin Cross and Javier Vaz were sent up to the Class AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals earlier on Tuesday, along with third baseman Cayden Wallace and left-handed starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero.

The aforementioned Ramirez and left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Ramsey (2-1, 1.21 ERA) were promoted from Single-A Columbia Fireflies before Tuesday’s match.

The River Bandits (13-24) still remain in last place of the West Division of the Midwest League, a full 10 games back of the Kernels (23-14).

The teams resume play for the second game of the six-game series on Modern Woodmen Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.