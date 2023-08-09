Quad Cities came out strong for the second straight night, as the River Bandits blanked the Cedar Rapids Kernels once again, 4-0 on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

A night after four River Bandits pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, four other pitchers threw nine innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 Kernels batters.

River Bandits starting pitcher Cruz Noriega (2.98 ERA), a right-hander, went four strong innings, striking out five and allowing one base hit — a second inning triple — but prevented Kernels’ baserunner Misael Urbina from scoring, preserving the scoreless game for the Quad Cities.

Right-handed middle reliever Brandon Johnson (4-3) entered in the fifth inning, pitching two scoreless frames, striking out four and also allowing only one hit.

River Bandits relief pitchers Wander Arias and Cooper McKeehan combined for three additional shutout innings to seal the deal for the Quad Cities.

Offensively, center fielder Jean Ramirez was the high-point man, as he went 2 for 4 with two singles for the River Bandits. His second single in the bottom of the second inning scored the first two runs of the game.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes because of rain, but the wet conditions did not hamper the River Bandits on Wednesday night.

The River Bandits (14-24) still remain in last place of the Midwest Division of the Midwest League, a full nine games back of the division-leading Kernels (23-15). The Kernals’ first-place lead is down to a single game ahead of the Peoria Chiefs (22-16).

The teams resume play for the third game of the six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Modern Woodmen Park.