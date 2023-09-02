Jean Ramirez scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Quad City River Bandits snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-8 win over Peoria on Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The game featured more runs (17) than hits (16). Quad City’s Shervyen Newton was the star, going 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in the River Bandits’ second-to-last home game of the season, with a crowd of 4,247 on hand.

Newton put the home team in front, doubling home Carter Jensen and Juan Carlos Negret to make 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Earlier, Newton hit his 13th homer of the season, a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

The River Bandits took an 8-6 lead into the ninth before the Chiefs rallied without a hit.

Wander Arias entered in the ninth but walked four batters before being pulled. Cooper McKeehan prevented further damage, but not before Chris Rotondo’s sac fly scored Jimmy Crooks to tie the game at 8-all.

McKeehan stranded the ghost runner in the top of the 10th inning and earned the victory, pitching 1 2/3 perfect innings.

Quad City also got multi-hit games from Kale Emshoff, who tripled and doubled, and Herard Gonzalez.

Rotondo had two hits and drove in three for the Chiefs. Alex Iadisernia finished 2-for-3 and scored twice. Darlin Moquete connected for a solo homer in the top of the fifth.

The River Bandits play in Davenport for the final time tonight, hosting the Chiefs for the sixth time this week at 6:30.