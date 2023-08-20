The Quad City River Bandits were victorious on a River Town walk-off home run in comeback fashion on Sunday afternoon against the Beloit Sky Carp at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Bandits trailed for the first six innings, but thanks to a bullpen that stymied the Sky Carp and an offense that woke up in the later innings, the Bandits won their third game over the past four to take the series 4-2.

The Bandits struggled early and fell behind 2-0 in the third inning, thanks to consecutive singles by Sky Carp shortstop Yiddi Cappe and right fielder Jake Thompson. River Bandits starting pitcher Luinder Avila (4-5, 4.23 ERA) allowed two earned runs while walking two batters and giving up eight hits through six innings.

The Bandits cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, following right fielder Eric Kennedy’s second home run of the season. Following a Sky Carp pitching change to reliever Franklin Sanchez (3-1, 7.84 ERA), the Bandits played some small-ball to score in the sixth. Consecutive singles by Carter Jensen and Kale Emshoff started the rally, followed by back-to-back walks from shortstop Shervyen Newton and catcher Jack Alexander with the bases loaded to tie the game at 2-2.

A fielder’s choice two batters later in the inning allowed the Bandits to take the lead for the first time — but that would not be the last.

The Sky Carp returned the favor in the top of the ninth inning. Catcher Cameron Barstad doubled to open the inning. His base-running replacement, pinch runner Cristhian Rodriguez, scored the go-ahead run after another Cappe single for the 3-3 tie.

Then, added drama took place in the bottom half of the last frame. Another pitching change was made by the Sky Carp, as they brought in reliever Kyle Crigger (6-2, 4.61 ERA). He was able to get center fielder Jean Ramirez and second baseman Justin Johnson to groundout in consecutive at-bats .Then, after fouling the first pitch and taking three consecutive balls, Town crushed a strike thrown in the middle of the plate for the walk-off home run.

After an off-day Monday, the River Bandits (50-64 on the season. 18-30 in the second half) will take on the Peoria Chiefs (60-54; 27-21) for another six game set starting on Tuesday evening at Peoria.