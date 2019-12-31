River dominates outdoors headlines

As we look back on 2019, it was quite the year in the outdoors.
Before we talk about the obvious top story of the year, which seemed to go on all year, let’s look back at some of the highlights of 2019 while anticipating 2020.
First, every year in the Quad-Cities begins with Bald Eagle Days and the Outdoor Show. This past spring, we were fortunate to have longtime outdoorsman Babe Winkelman, who began his career in outdoor television nearly 40 years ago. Now approaching 70 years old, Babe has been a familiar face and voice for multiple generations of outdoor enthusiasts across the nation. The autograph lines were impressive as the Q-C greeted him. The 2020 show is scheduled to feature Al and Troy Linder, both longtime outdoors personalities.
Habitat restoration was a common theme this year as the Corps of Engineers started their Beaver Island Habitat Rehabilitation project, which will greatly enhance the fishery and other wildlife in Pool 14. On a smaller scale, the QCCA Wetland Center spent a significant amount of time and money on their property in an effort to better educate the Quad-Cities about the value of our outdoors and the need to get adults and children out into the woods and water.
The Wetland Center was not the only entity working with kids and the outdoors, as the Moline Conservation Club, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Quad Cities, and numerous other groups had children’s fishing events throughout the year. These events are critical for many children, as it may be the only time all year that they experience a little fishing or getting muddy along the river.
Some results from those efforts could be seen in the Moline High School team’s sectional win during the IHSA bass fishing tournament on the Mississippi River. Geneseo took a close second in this year’s event after winning the 2018 event. Year in and year out, area teams catch the largest bags of fish in the state and typically show well in the state final in southern Illinois.
Deer harvest numbers spurred discussion recently as Rock Island County had a significant decrease compared to 2018. Weather likely played a part in the decline during the first season, but unlike most of the state, numbers did not rebound much during the second season. This is something that we will be watching in 2020.
Finally, the biggest story for the year was the Mississippi River as record-breaking flooding struck the Quad-Cities, swamping downtown Davenport.
The first flood predictions for the year showed elevations that well exceeded previous records and we all braced for the worst. The flooding began early in March, affecting all who live and work around the river. By April 1, we were several feet over flood stage and, depending on which gauge you use, similar or higher waters stayed through August.
Residing north of the Quad-Cities, my local gauge station had 3 all-time top-10 crests, which were each a month apart.
While the waters created a lot of damage, the local fisheries seemingly did very well with additional areas to forage. While that is a very dim light in a sea of darkness, it does help us to remember that even with all our technology and efforts, the Mississippi River cannot be tamed.
Let us hope that the river will not be the top story of 2020.