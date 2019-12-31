River dominates outdoors headlines

As we look back on 2019, it was quite the year in the outdoors.

Before we talk about the obvious top story of the year, which seemed to go on all year, let’s look back at some of the highlights of 2019 while anticipating 2020.

First, every year in the Quad-Cities begins with Bald Eagle Days and the Outdoor Show. This past spring, we were fortunate to have longtime outdoorsman Babe Winkelman, who began his career in outdoor television nearly 40 years ago. Now approaching 70 years old, Babe has been a familiar face and voice for multiple generations of outdoor enthusiasts across the nation. The autograph lines were impressive as the Q-C greeted him. The 2020 show is scheduled to feature Al and Troy Linder, both longtime outdoors personalities.

Habitat restoration was a common theme this year as the Corps of Engineers started their Beaver Island Habitat Rehabilitation project, which will greatly enhance the fishery and other wildlife in Pool 14. On a smaller scale, the QCCA Wetland Center spent a significant amount of time and money on their property in an effort to better educate the Quad-Cities about the value of our outdoors and the need to get adults and children out into the woods and water.