IOWA CITY — These days, it seems the only thing that can slow the Quad-Cities River Bandits is the schedule maker.
Quad-Cities rolled to its ninth consecutive Midwest League victory Wednesday, heading into an unexpected four-day break by finishing off a three-game sweep of Lansing with a 6-0 shutout at Banks Field.
River Bandits pitchers Nivaldo Rodriguez, Jajanse Torres, Devin Conn and Riley Cabral crafted Quad-Cities’ sixth shutout of the season and its second in as many days.
The seven-hit, 13-strikeout effort came against a Lugnuts team which entered the game as the league’s top-hitting squad but mustered only 15 hits and two runs while being swept.
"Pitching, pitching, pitching, it’s a good thing when it’s going like it is," Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. "Rodriguez maybe didn’t have his best day, but he got through four and Torres was kind of the same thing, but they competed and didn’t give up any runs."
The River Bandits (31-20) have not trailed at any point during their ongoing win streak, and some pop at the plate ensured that things stayed that way.
"We hit balls as hard today as we have in some time," Hernandez said. "I liked the contact and the amount of contact we made."
Two swings of the bat provided Quad-Cities with enough runs to finish off its third straight sweep of a three-game series against a team from the Eastern Division.
In the bottom of the first inning, Jeremy Pena followed a one-out walk to Jonathan Lacroix by belting his second home run of the season.
His no-doubt blast to left provided Rodriguez with an early lead which stuck.
Trey Dawson doubled the Quad-Cities lead in the fourth with the first of his two doubles.
His line-hugging hit rolled into the corner in left, allowing Cesar Salazar and Carlos Machado to score after opening the inning with a pair of singles.
Michael Wielansky followed with an RBI single which helped knock Lugnuts starter Juan De Paula out of the game as the River Bandits batted around in the inning.
Dawson scored the game’s final run as well, doubling in the fifth inning and scoring as Ross Adolph reached on an error.
"It was a good finish to the series, a good overall effort, and that’s what we want every night out," Hernandez said.