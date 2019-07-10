COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Quad-Cities River Bandits came back from a five-run deficit Wednesday, but couldn't mount a second charge in falling to West Michigan 9-5 on Wednesday.
The Whitecaps got to Q-C starter Jonathan Bermudez early, as Dayton Dugas' first-inning grand slam stake West Michigan to a 4-0 lead.
After an Andre Lipcius double made it 5-0 in the bottom of the second, the Bandits started their comeback.
Trey Dawson led off the top of the third with a single and came around to score on Austin Dennis' single.
Then in the fifth, Dawson again led off with a single and scored on another Dennis single. Then Freudis Nova doubled to move Dennis to third and both came home on Grae Kessinger's double.
Oscar Campos doubled in Kessinger to make it 5-5.
The lead didn't last long, though, Dugas again came through, breaking the tie with an RBI to help spark a four-run sixth inning off Bandits reliever Hansel Paulino (0-1).
The Bandits couldn't generate much offense the rest of the way to drop the opener of the three-game set.
Quad-Cities made a roster move prior to Wednesday's series opener.
Pitcher Lupe Chavez joined the River Bandits from short-season Tri-City and pitcher Cody Deason was promoted by the Astros to high-A Fayetteville in the Carolina League.
Chavez is returning to baseball this season following a two-year absence. Obtained by the Astros in a 2016 trade that sent pitcher Scott Feldman to the Blue Jays, Chavez struck out 20 batters in 19.2 innings of relief work at Tri-City. He has an 0-1 record and 1.92 ERA with the New York-Penn League team.
Deason had a 5-3 record and a 3.28 ERA in 14 appearances including 11 starts for Quad-Cities. The Astros' fifth-round pick in 2018 has struck out 76 batters over 60.1 innings, limiting opponents to a .195 batting average.