The number seven provided no luck for the Quad-Cities River Bandits on Wednesday night. Cruising through six shutout innings with a two-run lead, Q-C was in complete control early against last-place Peoria at Modern Woodmen Park.
But the Chiefs stunned the Bandits with a seven-run seventh inning, scoring six earned runs against Bandits Midwest League All-Star Matt Ruppenthal to come back in a 9-5 win in the Midwest League matchup.
Six straight Chiefs reached base to start the seventh, with Brandon Benson’s grand slam providing the biggest blow to turn a 2-2 tie into a 6-2 Peoria lead. Benson entered the game with three home runs and a meager .135 batting average.
The crowd-silencing seventh inning came after two shutout innings from Ruppenthal and four sharp innings from Abdiel Saldana, who was looking to bounce back in his first Q-C appearance since 2017.
The Bandits took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Austin Dennis’ solo home run, his third of the season, gave the Q-C its first hit of the game against Peoria starter Colin Schmid. Freudis Nova scored a run in the same inning following a Schmid throwing error when attempting to catch Nova stealing.
But the lack of offense for Q-C spoiled the effective start from Saldana.
Six days after he was roughed up in a rehab assignment with the Tri-City Valley Cats, the 23-year-old Panamanian right-hander eventually found his groove in Wednesday’s clean start; a far cry from the eight hits and six earned runs he gave up in two innings last week in New York.
Saldana’s addition was announced just before Wednesday’s game, moving scheduled starter Ruppenthal to a relief role.
A one-out single to Delvin Perez in the first inning was the only base knock Saldana allowed in his four shutout innings. A two-out walk with two wild pitches in the second inning provided an early threat, but Saldana neutralized it following a walk with a groundout.
He then retired the final eight batters he faced, finishing with three strikeouts and two walks.
Ruppenthal retired the next four batters as Q-C held Peoria to just two hits in the first six innings before Peoria flipped the switch, handing Ruppenthal (3-4, 4.34 ERA) the loss.
Q-C made things interesting in the eighth, bringing the tying run to the plate in Dennis with two outs and the bases loaded. But he struck out looking, and Q-C left one stranded in the ninth inning as Freddy Pacheco earned his first save of the season.
Tony Locey (1-1) earned the win after allowing just one run in the sixth and seventh innings.
Q-C was out-hit 10-8 in the loss, scoring two unearned runs on three Peoria errors. The Bandits were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday, leaving nine men on base.