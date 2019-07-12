The top of the order didn't produce much offense for the Quad-Cities River Bandits on Friday night.
Thankfully for the Bandits, the bottom of the order did.
Hitters five through nine combined for nine of the team's 10 hits and five of the six runs scored as the Bandits topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-2 on Friday.
While the bottom of the order was producing runs, the Bandits pitchers were holding West Michigan in check, led by improved control from Bandits starter R.J. Freure (5-4). After walking at least two in every appearance this season and at least three in his last 10 games, Freure did not issue the Whitecaps a free pass in five innings.
He allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out seven.
Matt Ruppenthal threw four scoreless innings, striking out four, for his second save.
The Bandits trailed 2-0 when No. 5 hitter David Hensley singled to lead off the fifth inning. After Trey Dawson popped out, Jonathan Lacroix walked and Alex Holderbach singled to load the bases.
Carlos Machado followed with a single to score Hensley and Lacroix and tie the game 2-2.
Dawson's RBI single broke the tie in the sixth, and Holderbach chipped in an RBI single of his own. Then the Bandits added two more in the ninth when a Holderbach single and a Carlos Machado double left runners on second and third, and both came around to score on Oscar Campos' double.
The Bandits return to action at 6:05 Saturday at South Bend.