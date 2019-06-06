DAVENPORT — A walkway lined with sandbags beginning at the intersection of River Drive and Warren Avenue will greet fans attending Quad Cities River Bandits games this weekend at Modern Woodmen Park.
With Mississippi River floodwaters receding a bit, the Midwest League team will play its scheduled four-game series against Kane County on its home field beginning with a 6:35 p.m. game today.
“We’re playing at home and looking forward to a great weekend of baseball at Modern Woodmen Park,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “We hope the fans will come out and support the team.’’
Water still covers parking lots adjacent to the stadium, but has receded at the intersection of River Drive and Warren Avenue, allowing City of Davenport crews to put sandbags in place to assure fans safe and dry access to the elevated path leading to the entry plaza at Davenport’s riverfront stadium.
“People won’t be walking through any water to get to the ballpark or anything like that,’’ Heller said. “The city has done a great job of providing a way for people to get on the path and get into the stadium. We’re looking forward to being at home this weekend.’’
Parking will be available in lots and streets north of River Drive for the Kane County series which runs through Monday, with games scheduled for 6:35 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday and 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
QC concluded a three-game series Thursday that was scheduled to be played in Davenport but relocated to Peoria as the Mississippi rose beyond 21 feet – more than six feet above flood stage – on Sunday.
While Modern Woodmen Park has remained dry throughout the prolonged record flooding this spring, flooding and flood-related issues have forced the River Bandits have had to move seven series during the first half of the season.
Midwest League Western Division-leading QC has played 10 games at its home stadium so far this season. Another 15 were relocated and three were cancelled.
The Kane County team the River Bandits host this weekend is among teams battling QC for two available first-half playoff berths in the Western Division. Burlington is also in the mix with 10 games remaining in the opening half.
“The team has played great baseball through all of this and they deserve the support of the community,’’ Heller said.
In addition to the return of baseball, there are a number of promotions and events scheduled for this weekend’s series.
Fireworks, a pint glass giveaway and a disabilities awareness jersey auction benefitting Scott County Special Olympics are planned for tonight, a bobblehead giveaway of team mascot Rascal is planned for Saturday, Faith and Family Day will be held as scheduled on Sunday and Modern Woodmen is distributing free tickets to Monday’s game, which will also be followed by a fireworks display.