Through the first six innings Thursday, the Quad-Cities River Bandits were held hitless and had their only baserunner get caught stealing.
Worse still, the Burlington Bees had tagged Bandits starter Lupe Chavez and reliever Layne Henderson for a combined six runs.
None of that, however, stopped the River Bandits from beating Burlington for the third straight night.
Quad-Cities scored seven runs in the final three innings, the last two coming on a ninth-inning home run by Alex Holderbach, to beat Burlington 7-6.
The Bandits had trailed almost from the start. A pair of two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the first inning off Chavez gave Burlington a quick 2-0 lead.
And the score stayed like that until the sixth, when five straight one-out hits off Henderson staked the home team to a 6-0 lead.
Then the River Bandits started their comeback.
Michael Wielansky tripled to lead off the seventh, breaking up a no hitter, and scored on Cesar Salazar's groundout.
Then in the eighth, Ramiro Rodriguez drew a walk to lead off the inning and moved to third on Holderbach's single. Rodriguez then scored, and Holderbach moved to second, on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.
After Trey Dawson struck out for the second out of the inning, Carlos Machado singled back up the middle to score Holderbach and make it a three-run deficit.
In the ninth, Bees reliever Mayky Perez (0-5) had the Bandits down to their final out with Austin Dennis at third and Q-C still down 6-3. Then Rodriguez drew another walk with Dennis scoring on a wild pitch, Grae Kessinger doubled in Rodriguez, and Holderbach struck the big blow with a go-ahead two-run homer to left to give the Bandits their first lead of the game.
Devin Conn (2-1) then finished off his second perfect inning to give the Bandits the win. Conn struck out four, including the side in the eighth inning.
Bandits outfielder Carlos Machado left the game after making the final out of the eighth inning with an ankle injury.