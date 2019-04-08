River Bandits beat LumberKings in 10

CLINTON, Iowa — Jeremy Pena drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th inning Monday night to score Jonathan Lacroix for the deciding run in Quad-Cities' 6-5 win over Clinton at LumberKings Stadium.

Emmanuel Valdez launched a two-run homer to right field in the seventh inning to give the River Bandits a 5-3 lead. Clinton tied the game in the bottom half of the eighth on a two-run double from Michael Donadio.

Valdez finished the night 2-for-6 with three RBI. Cesar Salazar and Scott Schreiber each had two hits for the River Bandits, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Quad-Cities pitching trio of Luis Garcia, Mark Moclair and Willy Collado combined for 17 strikeouts and limited Clinton (2-3) to just six hits.

Collado picked up the win, issuing just one hit and fanning three in 2 2/3 innings.

Donadio was 2-for-4 with four RBI for Clinton. Starter Manuel Rodriguez went five innings, allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out four.

The teams resume the four-game series at 6:30 p.m. today in Clinton.