Rivera leads Geneseo to regional final

STERLING — Despite what the stat lines might say, it took a full team effort for the Geneseo boys basketball team to handle Dixon in the Class 3A Sterling Regional semifinal on Tuesday night here at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Geneseo beat the Dukes 62-45 behind 36 points and an incredible 21 rebounds from senior standout Isaiah Rivera. The Colorado State commit is always the first to give his teammates the credit they deserve, even with outstanding individual numbers.
“The team did a great job of finding places for me to score,” Rivera said. “They had great screens on offense and closed out well against Dixon’s great shooters on defense. It was a full team effort.”
Rivera finished 15-of-22 shooting in the game. He made his final 10 shots after missing his first three attempts in the third quarter.
The key to Rivera’s success on the court is a lot of time spent out of the public eye, and with help from teammates.
“It’s a lot of effort behind the scenes,” Rivera said. “Just this week, I stayed after practice a couple of times for about an hour getting some shots up. My teammate Danny Ford stayed late with me to rebound and help me out. He doesn’t get much playing time, but he helps me a ton outside of the games.”
The game plan from Geneseo coach Brad Storm is always to get the rest of the team going to allow open shots for Rivera, and that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday. The rest of the Maple Leafs squad went 10-of-21 from the field for the other 26 points in the game and hit a few key shots early. Jacob McConnell tossed in eight of those other points.
“That was huge for us tonight,” Storm said. “The goal, of course, is to win regionals but to get there we had to have a good game tonight, and that’s what the guys had. It was a business-like performance from everyone and Isaiah was really on his game.”
It was a physical game with 32 total fouls called, but there could have been even more.
“It is what it is,” Storm said. “Not every call is going to go our way, and there were a good number that didn’t. One of our guys was tripped and didn’t get the call and kind of sulked the next few possessions. It’s up to the older guys to show them how to act after not getting a call. Physicality isn’t a bad thing for a postseason game.”
Geneseo, which moved to 20-9 with the victory, will play for the regional title on Friday against either host Sterling or Rochelle, who play Wednesday evening. The game preparation is vastly different between the two matchups.
“If it’s Sterling, we know what the game prep will be like because we just did it a week ago,” said Storm, whose club dropped a 64-59 decision to Sterling in last Friday's Western Big 6 Conference finale. “Neither team is going to change much in a week, so that’s simple. If it’s Rochelle, it’s a completely different story. They’re one of the hottest teams in the state at the moment. Either way, we’ll be prepared for a battle.”