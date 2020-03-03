Rivera leads Geneseo to regional final

STERLING — Despite what the stat lines might say, it took a full team effort for the Geneseo boys basketball team to handle Dixon in the Class 3A Sterling Regional semifinal on Tuesday night here at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Geneseo beat the Dukes 62-45 behind 36 points and an incredible 21 rebounds from senior standout Isaiah Rivera. The Colorado State commit is always the first to give his teammates the credit they deserve, even with outstanding individual numbers.

“The team did a great job of finding places for me to score,” Rivera said. “They had great screens on offense and closed out well against Dixon’s great shooters on defense. It was a full team effort.”

Rivera finished 15-of-22 shooting in the game. He made his final 10 shots after missing his first three attempts in the third quarter.

The key to Rivera’s success on the court is a lot of time spent out of the public eye, and with help from teammates.

“It’s a lot of effort behind the scenes,” Rivera said. “Just this week, I stayed after practice a couple of times for about an hour getting some shots up. My teammate Danny Ford stayed late with me to rebound and help me out. He doesn’t get much playing time, but he helps me a ton outside of the games.”