Rivera's 46 pulls Maple Leafs past Sterling

GENESEO — Big games are nothing new to Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera, and the Maple Leafs needed a huge one from the Colorado State commit on Friday night.
Rivera had 46 points on 18-of-29 shooting from the field and went 4-of-7 from the free-throw line in Geneseo’s 73-63 Western Big Six Conference victory over rival Sterling.
The Maple Leafs outscored the Golden Warriors 30-12 in the third quarter and hit their first seven shots. Rivera had 19 points in the third and was scoring from everywhere on the court.
Flexibility on offense is something that means a lot to Rivera.
“I always try to have as few weaknesses on offense as I can,” Rivera said. “I want to be able to score from anywhere on the court and make the opponent contest every shot. Defense is also a major focus for me and it paid off tonight.”
Rivera’s 46 points was just shy of his career high mark of 51.
Geneseo (15-5, 5-2 WB6) started 0-of-10 from beyond the arc until Rivera hit a 3-pointer to end the first half. The Maple Leafs finished the game 7-of-20 from deep and Sterling was 8-of-31.
You have free articles remaining.
Rivera scored a lot of his points off of screens from his teammates that helped him get open. That’s something that Geneseo coach Brad Storm has been preaching for his team to do all season.
“Teams tend to focus on Isaiah and play him really tight, so the screens help free him up more,” Storm said. “His screens are also really important because he ties up two defenders with a good screen, as his defender won’t want to leave him. We want to keep him moving as much as possible off-ball.”
Trailing by eight at the half, Storm’s message to his team was simple.
“I told them that we needed to play better on both ends,” Storm said. “We weren’t asking anything from them that they couldn’t do. Defensively we needed to shut down open looks and we needed to hit our shots on offense.”
Sterling (13-8, 2-4 WB6) was led by 19 points from Isaiah Yarbrough, who started the game 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez was happy with how his senior played, and was proud of the effort from everyone on the court.
“We had a phenomenal effort from our team tonight,” Vasquez said. “No one out there can question the play from our side. Yarbrough scored well in the game and that’s his role. He’s a great inside out scorer and played excellent defense.”
Vasquez gave credit to Rivera’s great performance on the offensive end.
“He’s a really special player who just took over late in the game,” Vasquez said. “We didn’t have an answer to him in the second half.”