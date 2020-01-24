Rivera's 46 pulls Maple Leafs past Sterling

“Teams tend to focus on Isaiah and play him really tight, so the screens help free him up more,” Storm said. “His screens are also really important because he ties up two defenders with a good screen, as his defender won’t want to leave him. We want to keep him moving as much as possible off-ball.”

Trailing by eight at the half, Storm’s message to his team was simple.

“I told them that we needed to play better on both ends,” Storm said. “We weren’t asking anything from them that they couldn’t do. Defensively we needed to shut down open looks and we needed to hit our shots on offense.”

Sterling (13-8, 2-4 WB6) was led by 19 points from Isaiah Yarbrough, who started the game 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez was happy with how his senior played, and was proud of the effort from everyone on the court.

“We had a phenomenal effort from our team tonight,” Vasquez said. “No one out there can question the play from our side. Yarbrough scored well in the game and that’s his role. He’s a great inside out scorer and played excellent defense.”

Vasquez gave credit to Rivera’s great performance on the offensive end.

“He’s a really special player who just took over late in the game,” Vasquez said. “We didn’t have an answer to him in the second half.”

