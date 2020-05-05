Rivers are not garbage disposals

If you see someone doing this type of activity, try to get a license plate number and contact your county sheriff or other local authority. Many times, these people know what they are doing is illegal, so do not put yourself in harms way, as I potentially could have done in this situation.

So, what are the impacts of dumping into the river? Well, the results can be as little as a local impact with some dead fish all the way up to the killing of most fish and wildlife on or in the river, as was seen in the Illinois and Mississippi rivers up until the early 1970s.

As a kid, one of the stories I remember vividly is my dad talking about commercial fishing in Pool 12, near Dubuque, in the 1960s. The catfish hoopnets would be covered in toilet paper and other trash that came out of the storm sewers.

And this was not unique to our area. Until the Clean Water Act required significant cleanup and regulated discharges to all waterways, most large rivers were a polluted mess.