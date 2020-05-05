Rivers are not garbage disposals

When I was growing up, my grandmother had a garbage disposal installed in the kitchen sink.
To a young boy, it was about the coolest thing to see how big a piece of food it could handle. I am sure I got yelled at many times over the years, but as an adult I know the difference between entertainment and utility.
Unfortunately, we have some “old” children still among us, if that is any surprise to anyone. While enjoying a night sitting in my turkey blind near my home, listening to the evening gobbles and a pheasant rooster who lives in my grass field, an SUV slowly went down our road right at dusk and eventually stopped on the bridge of a feeder creek which joins Rock Creek a couple miles before it merges into the Rock River. While I am used to seeing kids fishing there or someone just looking at the river, this individual exited their car with a 5-gallon bucket and proceeded to dump something in the creek.
I was caught off guard by what I was seeing and hopped out of the blind and headed their direction. The person then proceeded to dump a second bucket into the creek.
At this point I was moving pretty quickly toward the SUV and they saw me, scampered back into the vehicle and took off in a panic. I was not able to make out the license plate, so I headed back to the house to grab a flashlight and see if I could tell what they were dumping.
If you see someone doing this type of activity, try to get a license plate number and contact your county sheriff or other local authority. Many times, these people know what they are doing is illegal, so do not put yourself in harms way, as I potentially could have done in this situation.
So, what are the impacts of dumping into the river? Well, the results can be as little as a local impact with some dead fish all the way up to the killing of most fish and wildlife on or in the river, as was seen in the Illinois and Mississippi rivers up until the early 1970s.
As a kid, one of the stories I remember vividly is my dad talking about commercial fishing in Pool 12, near Dubuque, in the 1960s. The catfish hoopnets would be covered in toilet paper and other trash that came out of the storm sewers.
And this was not unique to our area. Until the Clean Water Act required significant cleanup and regulated discharges to all waterways, most large rivers were a polluted mess.
Of course, the event that probably helped move the legislation significantly was the infamous Cuyahoga River fire of 1969, which is still immortalized in several songs. This is the primary river in Cleveland, Ohio. The 1969 fire was actually not the first time it caught on fire, but the 12th or 13th time. In those days, if you needed to get rid of it, you threw it in the river and it would go away.
We still deal with problems, including the Gulf of Mexico hypoxia issue, which is more of a non-point source. Farm practices and limiting water discharge through the delta have all had an impact on those waters the Mississippi River discharges into.
It is all of our responsibilities to take care of the resources around us. The Quad-Cities is such a unique area with incredible resources. We should make sure our impacts are not being sent downstream for someone else to deal with.
