Roberts and other athletes blazed new paths

Roberts, now 84 and living in Kansas City, felt some sort of connection to all of those men and still has a few memories of what it was like to grow up as a Black man in Davenport in the 1940s and 1950s.

While it perhaps wasn’t as openly hostile and occasionally violent as it later became in the 1960s and today, there was plenty of racial discrimination.

Blacks were not allowed to eat in certain restaurants or hold certain types of jobs. The A&W stand in Davenport served frothy mugs of root beer in glass containers to white patrons but if you were Black, you had to get it in a paper cup to go.

Blacks were not permitted to use the pool at the Davenport YMCA until protests prompted a change in policy to allow them to use it once a week.

Roberts didn’t let anything keep him from becoming a high achiever, however. He was a straight-A student at Davenport High, president of the student council and captain of both the football and wrestling teams.

But he admitted it did raise a few eyebrows when he dared to try out for the school’s wrestling team.