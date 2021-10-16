 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island boxer Lee named to U.S. team for World Championships
0 Comments
topical alert
BOXING

Rock Island boxer Lee named to U.S. team for World Championships

  • Updated
  • 0

Rock Island’s Vershaun Lee has been named to the U.S. team that will compete in the AIBA World Boxing Championships next week in Belgrade, Serbia.

Lee was one of nine boxers announced by USA Boxing on Saturday. He will compete in the light welterweight (63.5 kilograms, 140 pounds) division.

Lee, 20, burst on the national scene by finishing second in the USA Championships in Shreveport, La., in April. He then won national titles at the Junior Olympics tournament in Lubbock, Texas, in July and the Golden Gloves in Tulsa, Okla., in August.

Also named to Team USA are Obed Bartee-El of Harvest, Ala.; Rahim Gonzales of Las Vegas; Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill, Md.; Roscoe Hill of Spring, Texas; Omari Jones of Orlando, Fla.; Jonathan Mansour of San Diego; Jordan Panthen of Kapolei, Hawaii; and Jamar Talley of Westfield, N.J.

“Our evaluation and team selection camp has been extremely competitive, with a good range of boxers who have various levels of national and international experience,” USA Boxing High Performance Director Matt Johnson said. “We are excited about the potential this team has and look forward to seeing good performances from them at this year’s worlds.”

The World Championships, described by USA Boxing as "a good steppingstone toward the Olympic Games Paris 2024," begin with the opening ceremonies on Sunday and will continue through Nov. 6.

Lee is likely to be grouped in the same weight class as Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba, a two-time AIBA world champion and a gold medalist at the Olympic games in Tokyo during the summer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More Bears COVID-19 concerns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News