Rock Island girls hold on for win against ranked Galesburg

“She’s a special kid and a special player,” Hall said. “She has the ability to cause havoc on both ends of the court. We put her on Riley Jenkins who runs the show for Galesburg offensively and she did a great job containing her and fighting through the screens.”

“The rest of our girls did a great job of communicating as well, and they were all talking on that end of the floor. Erriea really helped spearhead that effort tonight.”

Jenkins had 16 points for the Silver Streaks on the night, including going 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Fellow senior Lauren Livingston was the other girl in double-digits for Galesburg with 11 points on four baskets.

With Galesburg scoring just nine points in the fourth quarter, Hall had nothing but great things to say about his girls’ defensive effort, something he thought they lacked in Saturday’s contest at Moline.

“In this COVID season we didn’t really have time for things to linger from the Moline game,” Hall said. “We got after it yesterday with defensive drills and held a great team and great program in Galesburg to under 10 points in the fourth.”

The Lady Rocks opened with an 11-3 lead after the first four minutes of the game. That burst of energy out of the gate helped carry Rock Island to the eventual win.