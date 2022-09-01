 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KART RACING | ROCK ISLAND GRAND PRIX

Rock Island Grand Prix looking to build on 2021's return

A longtime Labor Day weekend fixture made its return to downtown Rock Island last year.

After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important for the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix of Karting to make its comeback and put itself back on the local sporting map.

That has set the stage for this weekend's 27th annual Rock Island Grand Prix, which gets underway Saturday afternoon with qualifying and heat races and continues on Sunday with feature races in 18 classes.

"I think that after taking off a year and having it actually be two years since we last did it, we had to have an event last year, or we might have been done," Rock Island Grand Prix president Roger Ruthhart said. "We would've lost contact with the racers, our sponsors and our volunteers. It was important to come back."

For his part, Ruthhart feels that the Grand Prix made a strong enough comeback after its one-year hiatus.

"It turned out fine," he said. "The (number of) entries we had was adequate. It was a first step forward. There were a lot of things we'd have liked to see done differently. Some of the things that traditionally have been part of the weekend, we didn't have, but we'll have them back this year."

As of this week, the number of competitors entered for this weekend's event is standing at just over 200, about the same as the amount of entries as in 2021. However, there is the possibility of that number growing prior to race time.

"All the people we've been talking to and working with seem to indicate that," Ruthhart said of the similarity in entries between last year's Grand Prix and this year's race. "There's factors that we don't have control over, such as fuel prices being high, plus there's four different karting events on the same weekend.

"It is an issue keeping our entry numbers from being up, but ours is the only event that seems to be holding its own (in terms of total entries). All we can do is put on the best event that we can."

In addition to the race in Rock Island, there are karting events taking place in Joliet and Indianapolis, as well as in the Houston, Texas, area.

But with a race in New Jersey taking place last weekend, Ruthhart hopes that some of those competitors will join the ranks of last-minute entries.

"The thing we found is that everyone seems to be entering at the last minute," he said. "There's still a million things going on; we're still dealing with COVID in regard to the Canadians and their concerns about people crossing the border, along with fuel prices and other races."

Construction taking place in downtown Rock Island is also a factor, with the work being done at the new federal courthouse and YWCA building. However, Ruthhart singled out the Russell and Bush construction companies for their willingness to work with the Grand Prix.

"Their crews have gone out of their way to work with us," he said. "They want to make sure things run right this weekend."

Regardless, Ruthhart and his team are already looking to the future as the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix continues to re-establish itself as a Labor Day weekend mainstay.

"Last year was what it was. We're already finishing up this year and looking forward to what we can do next year," he said. "There's going to be a lot of good action this weekend, with a lot of good local racers. That's always been a part of this."

Photos: The Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix in downtown Rock Island

27TH ANNUAL XTREAM ROCK ISLAND GRAND PRIX OF KARTING

Friday: All competitors sign in between 2-9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in downtown Rock Island. ... All teams arriving before 5 p.m. should stage at the parking lot at Bally's Casino and Hotel in Rock Island, following directions for pitting from there. ... Street closures in downtown Rock Island begin at 5 p.m., with track construction beginning at that time and continuing to Saturday morning. ... Pits open from 6-11 p.m.

Street closures: 17th Street will be closed between 3rd and 5th avenues, with 18th, 19th and 20th streets closed between 1st and 5th avenues. ... Closed between 17th and 20th streets will be 2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues.

Traffic westbound from Moline to Rock Island on 4th Avenue will be detoured onto 1st or 7th avenues at 24th Street. ... Traffic coming into the downtown on 17th Street will be detoured at 5th Avenue. ... All roads will re-open to normal traffic Monday morning.

People staying downtown after 5 p.m. Friday should move their vehicles to streets not affected by the race course. Vehicles left on posted streets after that time may be towed.

The MetroLink transit station at 2nd Avenue and 20th Street will be closed after 5 p.m. Friday, with a temporary transfer point to be established. ... No public parking lots will be closed, but access to the parking garage will be only on 6th Street via 3rd Avenue.

Saturday: Driver sign-in at the Holiday Inn from 6:30-8 a.m., with pits opening at 7 a.m. ... Practice rounds (all six-minute sessions) take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ... Qualifying and heat races take place from 12:45 to 5 p.m., with the track closing at 5:45 p.m. at the conclusion of the day's racing.

Sunday: Final practice rounds begin at 8:30 a.m. ... Opening ceremonies are at 10:30 a.m., followed by a kids' autograph session at 11 a.m. ... Feature races in 18 classes take place from 11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ... Track deconstruction begins at 6 p.m., with the Grand Prix awards ceremony set to start at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn.

