Rock Island Grand Prix looking to build on 2021's return

A longtime Labor Day weekend fixture made its return to downtown Rock Island last year.

After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important for the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix of Karting to make its comeback and put itself back on the local sporting map.

That has set the stage for this weekend's 27th annual Rock Island Grand Prix, which gets underway Saturday afternoon with qualifying and heat races and continues on Sunday with feature races in 18 classes.

"I think that after taking off a year and having it actually be two years since we last did it, we had to have an event last year, or we might have been done," Rock Island Grand Prix president Roger Ruthhart said. "We would've lost contact with the racers, our sponsors and our volunteers. It was important to come back."

For his part, Ruthhart feels that the Grand Prix made a strong enough comeback after its one-year hiatus.

"It turned out fine," he said. "The (number of) entries we had was adequate. It was a first step forward. There were a lot of things we'd have liked to see done differently. Some of the things that traditionally have been part of the weekend, we didn't have, but we'll have them back this year."

As of this week, the number of competitors entered for this weekend's event is standing at just over 200, about the same as the amount of entries as in 2021. However, there is the possibility of that number growing prior to race time.

"All the people we've been talking to and working with seem to indicate that," Ruthhart said of the similarity in entries between last year's Grand Prix and this year's race. "There's factors that we don't have control over, such as fuel prices being high, plus there's four different karting events on the same weekend.

"It is an issue keeping our entry numbers from being up, but ours is the only event that seems to be holding its own (in terms of total entries). All we can do is put on the best event that we can."

In addition to the race in Rock Island, there are karting events taking place in Joliet and Indianapolis, as well as in the Houston, Texas, area.

But with a race in New Jersey taking place last weekend, Ruthhart hopes that some of those competitors will join the ranks of last-minute entries.

"The thing we found is that everyone seems to be entering at the last minute," he said. "There's still a million things going on; we're still dealing with COVID in regard to the Canadians and their concerns about people crossing the border, along with fuel prices and other races."

Construction taking place in downtown Rock Island is also a factor, with the work being done at the new federal courthouse and YWCA building. However, Ruthhart singled out the Russell and Bush construction companies for their willingness to work with the Grand Prix.

"Their crews have gone out of their way to work with us," he said. "They want to make sure things run right this weekend."

Regardless, Ruthhart and his team are already looking to the future as the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix continues to re-establish itself as a Labor Day weekend mainstay.

"Last year was what it was. We're already finishing up this year and looking forward to what we can do next year," he said. "There's going to be a lot of good action this weekend, with a lot of good local racers. That's always been a part of this."