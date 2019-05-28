{{featured_button_text}}
Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in two sets 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

 Rick Rector

Rock Island native Madison Keys got off to a quick start at the French Open Tennis Tournament this morning, winning her first round match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in two sets 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Quad-City Times​

