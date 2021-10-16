Rock Island's Lee named to U.S. team for World Championships

Rock Island’s Vershaun Lee has been named to the U.S. team that will compete in the AIBA World Boxing Championships next week in Belgrade, Serbia.
Lee was one of nine boxers announced by USA Boxing on Saturday. He will compete in the light welterweight (63.5 kilograms, 140 pounds) division.
Lee, 20, burst on the national scene by finishing second in the USA Championships in Shreveport, La., in April. He then won national titles at the Junior Olympics tournament in Lubbock, Texas, in July and the Golden Gloves in Tulsa, Okla., in August.
Also named to Team USA are Obed Bartee-El of Harvest, Ala., Rahim Gonzales of Las Vegas, Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill, Md., Roscoe Hill of Spring, Texas, Omari Jones of Orlando, Fla., Jonathan Mansour of San Diego, Jordan Panthen of Kapolei, Hawaii, and Jamar Talley of Westfield, N.J.
“Our evaluation and team selection camp has been extremely competitive, with a good range of boxers who have various levels of national and international experience,” USA Boxing High Performance Director Matt Johnson said. “We are excited about the potential this team has and look forward to seeing good performances from them at this year’s worlds.”
The World Championships, described by USA Boxing as “a good steppingstone towards the Olympic Games Paris 2024,’’ begin with the opening ceremonies on Sunday and will continue through Nov. 6.