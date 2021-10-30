 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island's Lee wins first bout at World Championships
0 Comments

Rock Island's Lee wins first bout at World Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Vershaun Lee

Lee

Vershaun Lee of Rock Island won his first bout Saturday at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Lee, who won national Golden Gloves and Junior Olympics championships earlier this year, scored a second-round knockout against Blessing Waldropt of Trinidad and Tobago in the light welterweight (139 pounds) division.

He now will face Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba on Monday. Cruz Gomez advanced with a unanimous decision over Nicollas de Jesus of Brazil.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News