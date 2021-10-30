Rock Island's Lee wins first bout at World Championships

Vershaun Lee of Rock Island won his first bout Saturday at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Lee, who won national Golden Gloves and Junior Olympics championships earlier this year, scored a second-round knockout against Blessing Waldropt of Trinidad and Tobago in the light welterweight (139 pounds) division.
He now will face Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba on Monday. Cruz Gomez advanced with a unanimous decision over Nicollas de Jesus of Brazil.
