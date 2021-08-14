Rock Island's Lee wins Golden Gloves national title

Rock Island amateur boxer Vershaun Lee had a pretty good spring, placing second in the USA nationals in April.
His summer has been nothing short of sensational.
Lee continued to dominate the 138-pound weight class Saturday night as he won the championship of the national Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla.
That followed a national Junior Olympics title last month.
“The last couple of months have been crazy,’’ said Lee, who said he has been totally focused on winning the national tournaments.
“I’ve been in the gym 24/7,’’ he said.
Lee defeated Angel Hernandez of Florida in the title bout and really wasn’t challenged in any of his five bouts in the tournament, never losing more than one round in any of his fights.
“None of them has been close,’’ said Ramsey Vesey, Lee’s uncle and coach with the Rock Island Boxing Club.
Lee defeated Zachariah Lewis of Southeast Golden Gloves 4-1 on Monday, Kevin Ramos of Upper Midwest 5-0 on Tuesday, Joshua Pagan of Michigan 4-1 on Thursday and Jaycob Ramos of Texas 4-1 in the semifinals on Friday.
“I knew it wouldn’t be easy,’’ Lee said. “There were a couple of fighters from Texas and they always come to fight.’’
Boxing activity pretty much came to a standstill during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic but Vesey said Lee’s hard work and commitment to the sport have helped him excel in recent months.
“Just keeping him active really paid off,’’ Vesey said. “I’ve brought Jeff Perez from Alley Cat Boxing on board to help train him and that really helped, too.’’
Lee is believed to be only the fourth Quad-Cities fighter to win a national Golden Gloves title. Pete Hantz of East Moline won the middleweight championship in 1939, Davenport’s Lamont Lovelady won the light middleweight belt in 1972 and Davenport native DeRae Crane won twice, as a light heavyweight in 2004 and as a heavyweight in 2014.
“When you win a tournament like this, it’s making history,’’ Vesey said.