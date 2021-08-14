Rock Island's Lee wins Golden Gloves national title

Rock Island amateur boxer Vershaun Lee had a pretty good spring, placing second in the USA nationals in April.

His summer has been nothing short of sensational.

Lee continued to dominate the 138-pound weight class Saturday night as he won the championship of the national Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla.

That followed a national Junior Olympics title last month.

“The last couple of months have been crazy,’’ said Lee, who said he has been totally focused on winning the national tournaments.

“I’ve been in the gym 24/7,’’ he said.

Lee defeated Angel Hernandez of Florida in the title bout and really wasn’t challenged in any of his five bouts in the tournament, never losing more than one round in any of his fights.

“None of them has been close,’’ said Ramsey Vesey, Lee’s uncle and coach with the Rock Island Boxing Club.

Lee defeated Zachariah Lewis of Southeast Golden Gloves 4-1 on Monday, Kevin Ramos of Upper Midwest 5-0 on Tuesday, Joshua Pagan of Michigan 4-1 on Thursday and Jaycob Ramos of Texas 4-1 in the semifinals on Friday.