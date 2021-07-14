Rock Island's Lee wins Junior Olympic national title

Rock Island boxer Vershaun Lee added another line to his already impressive boxing resume this week.

Lee won a unanimous decision over Deric Davis of Washington D.C. in the finals of the 138-pound elite male division at the National Junior Olympic Summer Festival at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center in Lubbock, Texas.

The 20-year-old Lee, who made it to the finals of the U.S. Boxing Championships in April, was seeded sixth in Lubbock and opened the tournament on July 9 with a unanimous decision over Shontae Yelder of Michigan.

He then defeated No. 4 seed Angel Hernandez of Brandon, Fla., 4-1 in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Noah Timoteo of Waianae, Hawaii, 5-0 in the semifinals.

In both the semifinals and in the finals against the fifth-seeded Davis on Monday night, four of the five judges had Lee winning every round of the fight.

Lukie Ketelle of itrboxing.com listed Lee among the most impressive fighters in all divisions in the event, noting that he won “one of the toughest brackets in the tournament.

“Lee is a smart fighter, who fights within himself, had a great tournament, and his win over Deric Davis impressed me, as Davis is a top-level-type prospect, who I feel only very good fighters can beat,’’ Ketelle wrote.

“So that means, Lee is very good, in my book. Lee is one of these good fighters that because of his humble-and-mild-manner attitude he isn’t getting as much attention, as he lets his actions speak for themselves in the ring.’’

