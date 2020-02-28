Rockets hold on for regional title

ALEDO — Whenever two conference rivals meet in a win-or-go-home situation, it’s bound to be a great game. That’s exactly what happened between Orion and Rockridge in the 2A Mercer County regional title game on Friday night.
The Rockets came away with a 59-55 victory after leading by as many as 17 points in the waning minutes of the third quarter. The Chargers succeeded in forcing turnovers and Rockridge players failed to convert on free-throw opportunities to give Orion a chance late in the fourth, pulling within 52-50.
Rockridge coach Andy Saey was relieved after the game and happy he won’t see the Chargers again this postseason.
“I don’t ever want to play that team again,” Saey said. “They’re a nuisance and always really tough to beat. Alex does a really good job with that program and they showed their fight tonight.”
This was the Rockets first regional title since 2016, an honor that the Chargers took home just last season.
Chargers coach Alex Johnson never doubted his group of guys for a second.
“I’m tremendously proud of the fight these guys showed,” Johnson said. “Most teams would fold and call it a season down 17 but that’s just the type of character that this group has to fight back and have a chance to tie the game late. It’s going to be a tough pill to swallow the next few days.”
The hero on the night was Rockridge sophomore Nate Henry, who scored six of the last seven points for the Rockets and converted both free-throws on two straight sets to seal the deal.
“We came back strong after a rough few possessions,” Henry said. “I knew that we needed at least one more basket to get the job done and I was able to get that. Now all focus turns to our sectional semifinals.”
Henry finished with 19 points on 6-of-11 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. Cole Rusk went 4-for-4 from the field for nine points and had seven assists and seven rebounds. That type of play is expected from the Rockets junior.
“Nate is our leading scorer but Cole is averaging nearly a triple-double all season,” Saey said. “He’s really the focal point of our offense. He’s a talented big man who can pass well out of the post and handle the ball. He makes it a tough matchup and we’re lucky he’s just a junior.”
The junior prides himself in the extra pass.
“I’ve developed good chemistry with the guys and I’m aware of what they want and when they want the ball,” Rusk said. “I love finding spots for them to score and I don’t really care whether I get the points or not.”
Rockridge moves into the Princeton Sectional semifinals and will face Fieldcrest, a 78-65 winner over Princeton in the IVC Regional.
“We have a lot more to show,” Rusk said. “It’s time to go out and do what’s expected of us.”