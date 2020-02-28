Rockets hold on for regional title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The hero on the night was Rockridge sophomore Nate Henry, who scored six of the last seven points for the Rockets and converted both free-throws on two straight sets to seal the deal.

“We came back strong after a rough few possessions,” Henry said. “I knew that we needed at least one more basket to get the job done and I was able to get that. Now all focus turns to our sectional semifinals.”

Henry finished with 19 points on 6-of-11 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. Cole Rusk went 4-for-4 from the field for nine points and had seven assists and seven rebounds. That type of play is expected from the Rockets junior.

“Nate is our leading scorer but Cole is averaging nearly a triple-double all season,” Saey said. “He’s really the focal point of our offense. He’s a talented big man who can pass well out of the post and handle the ball. He makes it a tough matchup and we’re lucky he’s just a junior.”

The junior prides himself in the extra pass.

“I’ve developed good chemistry with the guys and I’m aware of what they want and when they want the ball,” Rusk said. “I love finding spots for them to score and I don’t really care whether I get the points or not.”