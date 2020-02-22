Rockridge senior duo stays undefeated; Caves claims title

Meenen and Krueger had faced off three times before. Once in the regional championship where Krueger took a close 5-3 decision. The sectional title match wasn’t quite as close, where Krueger took an 11-5 decision. Krueger also had an 18-2 technical fall against Meenen at the Princeton Invitational in the championship bout.

Throne and Federico had not previously wrestled before this match.

Rockets coach Lucas Smith was incredibly proud of his two seniors.

“I don’t even know how to feel, I don’t know,” Smith said. “I’m just so unbelievably happy for them both. They were both so engaged and ready to go during their matches.”

The relationship and bond that Krueger and Throne share is one that is hard to top, and the work that they put in together was rewarded with a gold medal.

“He means everything to me,” Throne said. “We constantly push each other, but he makes me a better person, athlete and friend. That means so much to me and I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throne will continue his wrestling career at an undecided college, but Krueger looks to pursue a different kind of challenge by enrolling in the US Army.