Rockridge senior duo stays undefeated; Caves claims title

CHAMPAIGN — It’s difficult to encapsulate an entire season of hard work, sweat and dedication into one phrase, but for the Rockridge senior duo of Dallas Krueger and Nolan Throne, it can be boiled down to one word.
Undefeated.
Krueger and Throne combined for a record of 97-0 and won state titles in back-to-back matches.
At 138 pounds, Krueger pinned opponent Adam Meenen of Rock Falls in 4:40 to finish 47-0 and Throne took a 3-2 decision over Anthony Federico of Althoff to hit 50 wins on the season.
“We put in so many hours for this one moment,” Throne said. “This is unbelievable. Nobody realizes just how much practice and effort goes into this and it really is a dream come true and proof that you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it.”
Throne was in a scoreless tie until the third period, where a takedown sealed the deal.
Krueger was having a score fest with each wrestler putting up big points in the first two periods, but the senior got the pin in the end.
“Winning is the greatest feeling in the world, I can’t even express it into words,” Krueger said. “I felt a lot of relief after getting the pin. So much time was spent preparing for this match and I’m just so proud of myself for getting it done and pushing myself.”
Meenen and Krueger had faced off three times before. Once in the regional championship where Krueger took a close 5-3 decision. The sectional title match wasn’t quite as close, where Krueger took an 11-5 decision. Krueger also had an 18-2 technical fall against Meenen at the Princeton Invitational in the championship bout.
Throne and Federico had not previously wrestled before this match.
Rockets coach Lucas Smith was incredibly proud of his two seniors.
“I don’t even know how to feel, I don’t know,” Smith said. “I’m just so unbelievably happy for them both. They were both so engaged and ready to go during their matches.”
The relationship and bond that Krueger and Throne share is one that is hard to top, and the work that they put in together was rewarded with a gold medal.
“He means everything to me,” Throne said. “We constantly push each other, but he makes me a better person, athlete and friend. That means so much to me and I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else.”
Throne will continue his wrestling career at an undecided college, but Krueger looks to pursue a different kind of challenge by enrolling in the US Army.
“I knew I didn’t want to continue my wrestling career in college,” Krueger said. “I had been going after it for 14 years, I wanted to do something different. A couple people in my family have had successful careers in that field and I wanted something to push me.”
Caves finds gold: Aside from the Rockridge duo, the local area had another title winner as Bryan Caves of Riverdale took a 4-2 decision over Peyton Lind of Byron.
The two faced each other in the sectional championship and Caves took a 5-3 decision in the first sudden victory period. The two also met at the Princeton Invitational where the Rams junior also took a 4-2 decision.
Caves rode on top for most of the match and was the aggressor throughout the six minutes. Coming in well-underweight, the junior relied mostly on his conditioning to get through the match.
“I had to be faster and stronger than him, because I wasn’t winning the weight battle,” Caves said. “I stuck through it and was immediately flooded with emotions. I didn’t want to show too much because he’s a great competitor, but I was so happy for myself.”
“That’s a big boy,” Riverdale coach Myron Keppy said. “He probably had 10-15 pounds on Bryan, but he got it done.”
At times during the match, Caves felt himself getting frustrated. That motivated him instead of taking away his fire.
“I got a little angry,” Caves said. “But that moment just made me want it more so I re-focused.”
Patting takes second: After finishing third as a sophomore, Jack Patting of Alleman placed second after losing a 5-1 decision to Kyle Tunink of Newman Catholic.
The Pioneer junior finished with a record of 45-4, with all of his losses coming to the Comets senior.
Tunink took the sectional championship against Patting by a 5-0 decision and took a 3-0 decision in the regional final. The two also faced in the regular season at the Princeton Invitational to a 5-4 Tunink decision.
“I said before the match that I was going to have fun,” Patting said. “It would be all for nothing if I didn’t have any fun while I was out there, so I was just staying in the moment.”
Patting will look to come out next year and show the state what he’s made of.
“I’m 100 percent ready to get back to work,” Patting said. “I’ll take a few weeks off, but I’m ready to get back out there.”