Rocks, Anderson play big together in win at Moline

A big reason for that was the rebounding advantage. Rocky out-rebounded Moline 25-3 in the first half.

Anderson says his 31 points easily could come from a number of teammates on a given night, but he exploited his size advantage inside in a game in which he didn’t attempt a 3-pointer. Anderson did not miss a shot from the field after the first quarter.

“That’s why teams struggle against us, because we have so many weapons,” Anderson said. “It’s about being the next person ready.”

Brock Harding led the Maroons with 23 points and Big 6 scoring leader Ryne Schimmel added 21. The Maroons cut the game to single digits at 76-66 with 3:33 to play, but the comeback came too late after trailing 50-28 at halftime.

Moline outscored Rocky 51-44 in the second half. Rocky out-rebounded Moline 44-16.

“Coming in, we knew we had to get rebounds and box-outs, and I thought we came out pretty slow with our box-outs,” Harding said. “We know as a small team, that’s one of the biggest things we have to focus on. And we just didn’t do that early.”