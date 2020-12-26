Rocky basketball team involved in food drive

Rocky basketball team part of State Farm Food Drive

The Rock Island High School boys basketball team may not be making its annual appearance in the State Farm Holiday Classic next week, but the Rocks will still be involved in an activity associated with the basketball tournament held in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Coach Thom Sigel's Rocks are taking part in the State Farm Classic Food Drive by collecting donations that will help stock shelves in the RIHS Resource Room.

Donations will be collected in the Rock Island Fieldhouse lobby on Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m.

While canned food and other non-perishables are the focus of this drive, other items such as clothes and personal hygiene essentials also will be accepted for the school's resource room.

This will also give those making donations a chance to see the recent renovations made to the fieldhouse — upgrades that include new bleachers and fresh paint.

“We have usually done bell ringing as a community service project, but with all that is going on, we weren't able to do that this year,” said Sigel. “So when the State Farm Classic organized this food drive, we wanted to partner with them on Tuesday and collect for people in our community. It could be a chance for people to see the fieldhouse in person and contribute to a great cause."

